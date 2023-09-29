Great American Insurance Group Announces the Promotion of Joseph R. Kowaleski to Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Joseph (Joe) R. Kowaleski to Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer. Mr. Kowaleski will assume this role effective October 2, 2023. He succeeds James (Jim) R. Niehaus, who will retire in January 2024, after more than 16 years of distinguished service with the company.




Mr. Kowaleski joined the company in 2017 and most recently served as Divisional Senior Vice President overseeing IT infrastructure and corporate applications. In his new role, he will lead IT strategic direction for the company. Prior to joining Great American, Mr. Kowaleski held various IT leadership roles at an American multi-national information technology company.

Mr. Kowaleski earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University.

About Great American Insurance Group
Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

Websites:
www.GAIG.com
www.AFGinc.com

Contacts

Diane P. Weidner, IRC

Vice President, Investor & Media Relations

American Financial Group, Inc.

513-369-5713

Related Stories

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Spexis provides business update and announces financial results for the first half of 2023

Zones Showcased as a Leading Global Solutions Provider for U.S. and Public Sector Markets

Stylish, Sporty, Spacious and All-Electric: Honda Prologue SUV Available Early Next Year with Anticipated EPA Range Rating of 300 Miles

MHI Thermal Systems Scores Highly Again with Air-Conditioners for Australia and New Zealand Markets

You may have missed

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Spexis provides business update and announces financial results for the first half of 2023

Zones Showcased as a Leading Global Solutions Provider for U.S. and Public Sector Markets

Stylish, Sporty, Spacious and All-Electric: Honda Prologue SUV Available Early Next Year with Anticipated EPA Range Rating of 300 Miles

error: Content is protected !!