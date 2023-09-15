Gurucul Announces Partner Program Enhancements and Substantial Investments to Accelerate Partner-First Sales Motion

Unified AI-powered TDIR platform provides high-margin and service-rich opportunities for Partners

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, the most visionary Next-Gen SIEM provider, today announced major upgrades to the Gurucul Partner Program as part of its commitment to a Channel-First sales motion. The enhancements improve the ability for Gurucul and its selling partners to co-develop and deliver exceptional value to enterprises looking to achieve faster business outcomes from their technology investment. Partners can offer the most advanced, AI-powered, Threat Detection and Incident Response platform (TDIR) while increasing profitability with up to a 100% increase in deal registration discounts and high margins.





Enhancements to the Gurucul Partner Program:

Partner Portal with robust self-serve training, marketing, and enablement resources

Deal registration programs with dramatically increased partner discounts

Significant increase in Marketing Development Funds (MDF)

Aggressive incentive and rewards programs

Joint business success planning

Differentiated Value – Why partner with Gurucul:

Most advanced multi-tenancy capability for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) enabling low cost of ownership and high value

Industry-leading deal registration discounts

High margins on new and renewal business

NFR product licenses for internal use

Close deals faster with streamlined, value-driven Proof of Concept (POC) process, including express POCs and workshops

Enhanced partner and customer onboarding, including dedicated partner/customer success managers

Most advanced platform unifying the capabilities of Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA, Open XDR, ITDR and Network Traffic Analysis

Gurucul’s products are delivered through partners via Software as a Service, subscription licensing, or an MSSP model for customers that prefer the solution as a service. Gurucul has adapted and augmented its MSSP offering with administrator training and customer onboarding. There are also flexible license and billing models available to meet the needs of customers and partners in all markets globally.

“Our partnership with Gurucul introduces a next-gen security analytics and operations platform that enables our customers to safeguard their valuable data and assets,” said Manohar Reddy, CEO of MSSP Provider Feuji. “The platform utilizes advanced machine learning models and predictive algorithms to provide organizations with a holistic view of their security posture, enabling real-time threat detection and response to mitigate potential damage. This partnership adds value to our solutions by equipping organizations with the advanced capabilities they need to stay ahead of the evolving cybersecurity threats.”

“We are making a substantial investment in our partnership with Gurucul, positioning them as our focus partner for both North America and Latin America,” said Esteban Romero, VP of Global Sales at ITQ One. “Gurucul’s commitment to crafting a partner-centric initiative is unmistakable – they’ve channeled significant resources and time to ensure this and we’re truly enthusiastic about the possibilities this partnership opens for us. Their transformative approach to revolutionizing the cybersecurity analytics landscape and detecting insider threats has left us in awe.”

The Gurucul Partner Program fosters joint success by providing compelling top-line and bottom-line growth opportunities to Gurucul partners. Members, which include Managed Security Service Providers, Global Solution Providers, Global System Integrators, Value-added Resellers and Distributors, enjoy highly competitive gross profit margins, sales and technical support, and a wide range of marketing, sales and technical enablement tools.

“We have always been a partner-first organization, and it’s prime time to make substantial investments in our partner program to capitalize on the significant growth and adoption we’re experiencing in next-gen SIEM, UEBA, and Insider Threat markets,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. “We’re committed to continuously developing our partner-first strategy and to provide them with differentiated value, the highest margins in the market, and the most advanced, unified AI-powered TDIR platform to support their customers most important use cases.”

Want to be a Gurucul partner? Apply today: https://gurucul.com/partner-inquiry

Learn more about the Gurucul Partner Program: https://bit.ly/3sUKBbD

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with Next Generation SIEM, Open XDR, UEBA, and Identity and Access Analytics in one unified platform. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance, and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

