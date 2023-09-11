H. C. Wainwright Announces Annual Bitcoin Mining Panel Discussion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and equity research coverage to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions, is hosting its Annual Bitcoin Mining Panel as part of the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. This invitation only event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2pm ET. Prominent industry executives will discuss various headline topics including: the current Bitcoin Mining landscape, technological innovations, the upcoming halving and its impact across the industry. This highly anticipated panel will be moderated by the respected CNBC regular, Brian Kelly, an expert on global investment strategies, economics, and digital currencies. Participants on the industry executive panel include:





Sam Tabar , CEO, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)

, CEO, (NASDAQ: BTBT) Geoffrey Morphy , President & CEO, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF, TSE: BITF)

, President & CEO, (NASDAQ: BITF, TSE: BITF) Zachary K. Bradford , President & CEO, CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)

, President & CEO, (NASDAQ: CLSK) Fred Thiel , Chairman & CEO, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: MARA)

, Chairman & CEO, . (NASDAQ: MARA) Gregory A. Beard, Co-Chairman & CEO, Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG)

“Our #1 Bitcoin Mining investment banking and capital markets franchise* is pleased to host this Panel and offer industry executives and institutional investors a unique insight into the significant growth opportunity that Bitcoin Mining presents,” said Craig Schwabe, Managing Director, who leads the Bitcoin Mining, cryptocurrency, blockchain and financial technology investment banking franchise at H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Virtually every public Bitcoin Mining company will be presenting their business in a group setting and hosting one-on-one meetings at this year’s conference. This panel will only be available for conference attendees. Please contact your HCW representative for more information.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the Internet at www.hcwco.com

*According to internal calculations based on external data from 2019-2023 using the following sources: Ion Analytics, Informa, Factset and Company filings.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC – MEMBER FINRA, SIPC

Contacts

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC



(212) 356-0500



[email protected]