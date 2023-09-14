Hampton Roads Radiology Associates Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Comprehensive Revenue Cycle & Practice Management Services Provider

MEDIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Hampton Roads Radiology Associates (HRRA) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle and practice management clients. HRRA offers a full range of advanced diagnostic and interventional imaging services completed by highly trained, subspecialized radiologists and serves three hospitals and multiple imaging centers in the greater Virginia Beach, VA area.





Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of HRRA including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services. HAP will also provide the group with comprehensive practice management services.

There were several requirements that Hampton Roads Radiology Associates were looking for in a revenue cycle management partner. According to Jamie Walker, Practice Manager, at HRRA, “The ability to work with one vendor for revenue cycle and practice/financial management services was an important differentiator. HAP came to the table with a breadth and depth of radiology business expertise, along with the people who would ultimately be responsible for our mutual success. We are confident that we made the right decision to partner with HAP.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Everyday, HAP strives to go above and beyond for each and every one of our clients. Our 100% client retention rate is a testament to the hard work done by our team. We value our client relationships and continue to evolve our offerings based on their needs. We look forward to working with Hampton Roads Radiology Associates and cultivating this new partnership.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners



Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com

About Hampton Roads Radiology Associates

HRRA’s mission is to serve its patients and referring physicians. For over 40 years, HRRA’s expertly trained and subspecialized physicians have provided superior and timely diagnostic and interventional imaging to our community.

