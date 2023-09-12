HamptonRock Launches Transaction Advisory and CFO Services Practice

Daniel Villarreal, Philip Fritsche, and Ryan Bailey join HamptonRock to lead the growth and development of the firm’s service expansion and Houston office

HamptonRock’s expansion provides leading financial sponsors and privately held companies with strategic counsel and a full suite of capabilities to support their M&A initiatives and business strategies. The firm’s Transaction Advisory and CFO Services offerings are provided through HamptonRock Financial Advisory, LLC, a newly formed affiliate of HamptonRock.

Daniel Villarreal, Philip Fritsche, and Ryan Bailey have joined HamptonRock from Houlihan Lokey to head the Houston office. Messrs. Villarreal, Fritsche, and Bailey have collectively advised on over 250 transactions and were instrumental in organically building and establishing a leading transaction advisory practice.

Mr. Villarreal will lead Transaction Advisory and CFO Services as a Managing Director and brings substantial experience, having most recently served as the diligence leader for Houlihan Lokey’s Houston office. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Mr. Villarreal spent nearly a decade with PwC advising domestic and international clients from the Washington D.C., Sydney, Australia, and Houston offices. He has spent the entirety of his career in professional services providing financial due diligence and accounting advisory to leading private equity and corporate clients.

Mr. Fritsche brings nearly a decade of financial due diligence and accounting advisory experience with a pedigree of counseling some of the most active private equity firms in the middle-market. Prior to joining HamptonRock, Mr. Fritsche served as an officer in Houlihan Lokey’s transaction advisory services practice in Houston. He began his career as a member of KPMG’s deal advisory team.

Mr. Bailey brings extensive expertise across financial diligence and valuation services from roles previously held at KPMG and EY, and, most recently, as an officer in Houlihan Lokey’s transaction advisory practice in Houston. Mr. Bailey has served top-tier middle-market private equity clients and their portfolio companies on a broad range of complex, financial advisory matters.

Stuart Brown, Founder and Managing Director of HamptonRock, said, “The opening of our Houston office along with our strategic expansion into Transaction Advisory and CFO Services with one of the best senior teams in the country is a significant milestone for our firm. Daniel, Philip, and Ryan bring proven leadership and transaction experience and have worked closely together for years on complex advisory assignments with the nation’s top firms. Their track records, reputations, and relationships make them the ideal team to ensure we continue to help clients achieve their strategic and financial goals.”

Mr. Villarreal, added, “Philip, Ryan and I are excited for the opportunity to build a best-in-class Transaction Advisory and CFO Services practice under the HamptonRock brand and look forward to contributing to the client-centric and people-focused culture. We believe this platform will deliver high-value, independent advice to clients as they execute their merger and acquisition strategies, and as leading financial investors look for top-tier diligence and transaction advisory support for their portfolios. Similarly, our experience partnering with finance leaders will uniquely position us to drive optimal outcomes for clients.”

The HamptonRock leadership team has collectively advised on 350+ transactions with over $30 billion in middle-market transaction value spanning multiple industries.

About HamptonRock

Founded in 2019, with offices in Dallas and Houston, HamptonRock is an elite, boutique investment bank, comprised of seasoned professionals, focused on providing merger and acquisition advisory, private placement of securities, and financial advisory services to leading financial sponsors as well as founder, family, and management owned companies. The firm was purpose-built to provide expanded service offerings to select clients. For more information, please visit www.HamptonRock.com.

