Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group Launches Marketing Services For Life Coaches

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – September 9, 2023) – Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group’s newly announced omnichannel marketing services are aimed at helping small businesses – such as business and life coaches, thought leaders, and social media influencers – get featured in the media, increase their brands’ online visibility, and ultimately reach more clients and customers.

The launch of Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group’s services comes as local business economies are still suffering from the effects of the pandemic and could stand to benefit from wide-reaching marketing strategies that can help them better connect with their local target audiences.

As a result of the pandemic, there are now more online orders and local searches than ever before – but this doesn’t necessarily mean that small businesses are connecting with prospective customers in their service areas. That’s why Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group now extends its digital content marketing services to such businesses, with a focus on life and business coaches, social media influencers, loan officers, and thought leaders.

The company leverages several kinds of content formats and online platforms – including blog posts, podcasts, videos, infographics, and others – to boost clients’ online brand exposure at a magnitude well beyond what they are likely to experience through more traditional marketing methods.

The agency’s team of professional creatives produces a variety of well-crafted, highly localized content to ensure Google takes notice of it, thus initiating a domino effect with regard to online exposure. This effect helps brands rank higher in Google, become more likely to be seen by their target audiences, and thus become more likely to gain prospective customers from those audiences.

About Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group

Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group is a media content service provider specializing in building and scaling e-commerce brands to help them achieve greater recognition, gain new customers, and become the top choices in their service areas. Its unique, highly effective media strategies can drastically increase businesses’ exposure within a matter of months, resulting in significant customer growth.

“We’re very passionate about helping qualified local businesses gain more visibility,” founder Jeremy K. Hargrove explained. “We’ve assisted professionals such as lawyers, remodeling contractors, physical therapists, dentists, home builders, architects, accountants, real estate agents, and others who qualify.”

