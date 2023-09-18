Harvard Bioscience and Etisense Announce Agreement for Supply and Distribution of DECRO Miniature Telemetry Jacket Platform for Pre-Clinical Research

Includes dedicated version for integration with Ponemah data management software from Data Sciences International (DSI)

Expands reach of unique, non-invasive wearable monitoring for pre-clinical research across North American and European markets

HOLLISTON, Mass. and LYON, France, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) and Etisense announced today that they have entered into an agreement to offer DECRO®, Etisense’s non-invasive telemetry jacket and associated physiological monitoring software, to a broad range of pre-clinical customers in the North American and European markets.

Harvard Bioscience’s Data Sciences International (DSI) pre-clinical business will serve as the exclusive distributor of Etisense’s line of DECRO telemetry jackets and software in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Etisense will also supply a dedicated version of its DECRO telemetry jackets to be marketed by DSI in North America and Europe. These telemetry jackets, which will expand DSI’s Jacketed External Telemetry (JET™) product line, will be specially adapted to integrate with DSI’s industry leading Ponemah™ monitoring and data management software.

DECRO is the first and only of its kind wearable respiratory, cardiac and physical activity monitoring solution for small mammalian models, answering unmet scientific and ethical needs in preclinical research. DECRO provides physiological endpoints required in safety-pharmacology, pre-IND toxicology studies of new drug candidates or in pathological research models, without using invasive or restraining techniques.

This innovative jacket enables low noise surface electrocardiogram (ECG) and high resolution Respiratory Inductive Plethysmography (RIP) with sensors integrated on the jacket and features an inertial motion unit to assess physical activity while the models move and live freely within study programs, supporting more true-to-life results.

For DSI’s JET product line, the DECRO jacket solution will be integrated with DSI’s Ponemah software platform, the industry’s premier data acquisition and analysis platform, which supports continuous data acquisition from many subjects and signal types. The Ponemah platform is designed to meet a broad range of pre-clinical research needs, including for contract research organization (CRO) and pharmaceutical customers. The Ponemah software is available in both good laboratory practice (GLP) compliant and non-GLP compliant versions.

Jim Green, Harvard Bioscience President and CEO, said, “Our relationship with Etisense marks another step in maintaining DSI’s leadership in pre-clinical research and aligns with Harvard Bioscience’s vision to meet the needs of our larger industrial customers such as CROs and pharma companies, as well as leading academic and government labs.”

Serge Savard, Harvard Bioscience Vice President of Product Management, said, “By integrating Etisense’s jacketed solution into our DSI portfolio, we further enhance our offering to toxicology research customers with simplified access to physiological endpoints. Etisense’s solution brings to customers a unique offering, either with Etisense’s DECRO as a standalone solution or integrated with DSI’s Ponemah, opening the possibilities for combined recordings with behavior studies, by using our recently announced new behavioral monitoring system.”

“We’re thrilled that this collaboration will bring non-invasive, small-mammal monitoring to customers across academic and industrial sectors, expanding our reach beyond Europe into North American markets.” said Timothé Flenet, PhD, CEO of Etisense. “And with Harvard Bioscience, there’s no better scientific, technical, and commercial portfolio to which we can contribute, to ensure more researchers can generate results with confidence and serenity.”

Under the new agreement, DSI will serve as the exclusive distributor of Etisense’s DECRO solution and DSI’s integrated JET – Ponemah product in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. In the European Union (outside of Ireland), Etisense will continue commercializing its DECRO product line, while DSI will commercialize the integrated solution. DECRO is available immediately and will be transferrable to and interoperable with DSI’s JET integration once available. The companies target first deliveries of the JET integration with Ponemah in the spring of 2024.

For product inquiries or orders:

For US, Canada, UK, and Ireland, please contact [email protected].

For Europe, please contact [email protected] at Etisense, or [email protected] at DSI.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com.

About Etisense

Etisense is an innovative biomedical engineering company based in Lyon, France, specialized in developing physiological monitoring technologies. The company was created with the idea that physiological monitoring should be simple and non-invasive to face the challenges of modern and ethical medical research. Incorporated in March 2018, as a spin-off of TIMC Lab (Université Grenoble Alpes, CNRS, Grenoble INP). Etisense’s expertise ranges from e-textiles to embedded electronics and signal processing analysis in order to deliver a truly holistic approach to high performance monitoring.

Etisense’s products are powered by a proprietary platform for synchronous biosignals acquisition and processing. This platform is a combination of textile engineering, high performance sensors and electronics, advanced signal processing algorithms and modern software experience with full web technologies.

The company has been supported by funding from SATT Linksium and Bpifrance throughout its development phases, by Angels Santé, Hara and a pool of Private Investors for seed funding roundtable and by EIT-Health and the AURA region to support commercial development. Etisense is also a member of the LyonBiopole competitive cluster ecosystem.

For more information visit: www.etisense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including revenues, gross margins, earnings, cash and debt position, growth and the introduction of new products, and the strength of the Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (the Company”) market position and business model. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described its forward-looking statements include those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

