Hayward Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, is pleased to announce that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Hayward’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Holleran expressed his enthusiasm about this development, stating, “Our inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. This significant milestone reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering superior products and services to our customers and value to our stockholders.”

The S&P SmallCap 600 index is designed to measure the performance of small-cap companies in the United States and is widely regarded as a key stock market benchmark. Hayward’s addition to this index underscores the Company’s sustained financial and operating performance.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Tanya McNabb



[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Kevin Maczka



[email protected]