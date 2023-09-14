Heart & Soul Magazine and PayGiv Mobile to Launch Innovative App at Congressional Black Caucus Conference Heart & Soul Magazine, a distinguished media outlet dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and fitness among women of color, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with PayGiv Mobile. Together, they are set to unveil a groundbreaking co-branded shopping and fundraising application that promises to revolutionize the way individuals support charitable causes through their everyday shopping experiences. This innovative development will be officially launched at The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference (ALC), scheduled to take place from Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to Sunday, September 24, 2023, in the vibrant city of Washington, D.C. – https://www.heartandsoul.com & https://www.paygiv.org/

PayGiv – Digital Fundraising Meets Cashback Rewards

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heart & Soul Magazine , a distinguished media outlet dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and fitness among women of color, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with PayGiv Mobile . Together, they are set to unveil a groundbreaking co-branded shopping and fundraising application that promises to revolutionize the way individuals support charitable causes through their everyday shopping experiences. This innovative development will be officially launched at The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference (ALC), scheduled to take place from Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to Sunday, September 24, 2023, in the vibrant city of Washington, D.C.

The 2023 edition of this prestigious conference, proudly presented by Amazon, commemorates its 52nd year with the inspiring theme of “Securing Our Democracy. Protecting Our Freedoms. Uplifting Our Culture.,” promising to ignite inspiration and empowerment among its attendees.

PayGiv stands at the forefront of reshaping the shopping and giving experience, simplifying it, making it accessible, and seamlessly integrating it into everyday lives. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and automation, the PayGiv platform empowers members of the Heart & Soul community to effortlessly contribute to causes that matter deeply to them. Through PayGiv , members have the flexibility to allocate a portion or even the entirety of their cashback rewards to a charity of their choice, thereby amplifying the reach and impact of their contributions.

Clarence Brown, CEO of Heart & Soul Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the significance of the new app in advancing their mission. He stated, “ At Heart & Soul Magazine , our mission has always been to empower women of color to prioritize their well-being and make informed decisions for a better life. We are thrilled to collaborate with PayGiv, introducing our readers to an innovative omnichannel (multi device and app) experience, that seamlessly integrates charitable causes into their everyday shopping experience. This groundbreaking partnership not only aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering positive change in our communities but also marks a new chapter in our mission to empower and uplift through technology.”

Heart & Soul Magazine has been a trusted source of news covering health and wellness, business, education, and entertainment since its inception in 1993. Through this partnership with PayGiv , the magazine aims to further support its readers by introducing them to a unique approach to shopping and giving back, facilitating impactful change with ease.

Heath Shatouhy, President of PayGiv, echoed the excitement surrounding the conference and his support for Heart & Soul Magazine, saying, “Participating in this conference with Heart & Soul Magazine presents a remarkable opportunity for PayGiv to engage and empower a community deeply dedicated to effecting positive change. We take immense pride in our role as supporters of Heart & Soul and the Congressional Black Caucus, as we work together to raise vital funds that will fuel numerous initiatives. By transforming everyday transactions into impactful contributions, we are honored to facilitate this process.”

The partnership between Heart & Soul Magazine and PayGiv signifies a strong relationship, uniting the influential reach of media with cutting-edge technology, enabling individuals to make a genuine difference. By seamlessly integrating charitable giving into their daily financial activities, individuals can collectively drive substantial change within their communities, contributing to causes close to their hearts. This alliance embodies a shared commitment to empowering communities and making a lasting impact.

About Heart & Soul Magazine : Heart & Soul Magazine is a trusted media source focused on women’s health, wellness, and fitness. With a commitment to empowering women, particularly women of color, Heart & Soul Magazine strives to inspire and uplift its readers, encouraging them to prioritize their well-being and make a positive impact in their lives and communities – https://www.heartandsoul.com/ .

About PayGiv : PayGiv is a shopping and fundraising platform that seamlessly integrates charitable giving into individuals’ everyday shopping activities. Through PayGiv, users can effortlessly contribute to causes they care about by donating a portion or all of their cashback rewards, maximizing the impact of their contributions – https://www.paygiv.org/ .

Video: https://vimeo.com/707998257

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: