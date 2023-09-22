Hello Pal Provides Corporate Update Regarding Operations in China

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2023) – Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF) (“Hello Pal” or the “Company”), a provider of international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, announces that it is no longer earning revenues in China due to regulatory changes.

There were recent changes in the Chinese regulations, which affected the Company’s ability to provide Chinese users with certain types of virtual gifts, specifically, those that provided a lottery-style reward of gold coins. This type of gift has been a huge attraction for many Chinese users, and the withdrawal of these gifts caused a huge decline in the Company’s livestreaming revenue. As such, the Company has decided to terminate its livestreaming business in China since it was no longer profitable. This change in regulation had the same effect on other business competitors, causing them to terminate their Chinese operations as well.

The Company’s overseas livestreaming business is not affected by these new regulations in China. Nevertheless, the Company is exploring the opportunity to start a new livestreaming app that is targeted towards the middle eastern market.

The Company’s cryptocurrency mining operations remains stable and is sufficient to cover the Company’s loss after the recent changes in the Company’s business operations in China.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal’s control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal’s annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

