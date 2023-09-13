Hill+Knowlton Appoints Geraldine Schroeder as CEO, Germany

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hill+Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading strategic communications companies, today announced the appointment of Geraldine Schroeder as its new CEO, Germany, effective October 9, 2023. Schroeder will be based in Berlin and will join the firm’s Global Leadership Council.









Schroeder is an experienced CEO and communications leader with a background in both corporate and agency management and a track record leading significant transformations. Her focus is on corporate communications, reputation management, crisis consulting and the design of change processes. In the past three years, as CEO of Grayling in Germany, she successfully expanded the agency’s portfolio. Prior to that, she was managing director of the strategic communications consultancy Johanssen + Kretschmer, working on projects in both the private and public sectors.

On the client side, Schroeder acquired deep expertise in the energy and industrials sectors, with a focus on advancing the transition toward renewable energies. She previously led the communications function at ENGIE’s gas storage company, Storengy, where she focused on building and managing stakeholder relationships at the local and federal level in Germany. Earlier, she was head of corporate communications at Voith Hydro, a global leader in large hydropower solutions. Schroeder started her corporate communications career at Vattenfall, a leading European energy company, where she held a number of roles, progressing to head of communications for Vattenfall Europe.

“I am excited to welcome Geraldine into this important leadership role at Hill+Knowlton. She brings a valuable combination of agency and corporate executive leadership experience, along with deep market knowledge that will be instrumental to our growth in Germany,” said AnnaMaria DeSalva, Global Chairman and CEO. “Germany is a key strategic market for H+K, and we are continuing to make targeted investments to scale the business, including the acquisition of 3K Communications earlier this year. Geraldine’s breadth and depth of experience is well matched for our mission in Germany today.”

Schroeder started her career in journalism as a contributor to the BBC and SAT.1, among others. She studied musicology and history in both the UK and Germany, including Giessen, University of London, and Technical University Berlin. She is also a board member of Germany’s oldest foreign policy think tank, the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).

“Hill+Knowlton has been a global leader in communications for decades. I have worked with H+K years ago, on the corporate side, and have been impressed by the visible progress the company is making today. I am very much looking forward to working with their teams,” said Schroeder. “Long-term strategic communication is the key to success and acceptance for business, politics and society. Making a contribution to this progress remains my personal ambition.”

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational, and global clients. H+K operates more than 70 offices in nearly 40 countries worldwide, as well as an extensive associate network, delivering award-winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry. Headquartered in New York, the firm is part of WPP, one of the world’s largest communications services groups.

For more information about H+K, click here, follow us on X here, like us on Facebook here, and follow us on LinkedIn here.

Contacts

For Media Enquiries:

Sarah Brandon, Global Marketing + Communications Lead



+1 416 413 4773



[email protected]