Hithium and CES Expand ESS Partnership With After-sales Cooperation

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium has officially signed an After-sales Service Cooperation Authorization Agreement with Clean Energy Services (CES), a renowned provider of Operation & Maintenance services for the renewable energy industry. The agreement adds a new servicing element to the existing cooperation between the two parties, focusing on energy storage products in the U.S.









Hithium’s Director of After-Sales Ben Bian said: “This is a significant step for Hithium in establishing a foothold in the American energy storage market and advancing our range of services for our U.S. customers. We look forward to the deeper collaboration with CES and the opportunity to demonstrate our customer-centric focus and technological expertise.”

Nancy Zakhour, Chief Commercial Officer at CES, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “This alliance with Hithium is a testament to CES’ unwavering commitment to delivering best in class renewable energy servicing support. Our seasoned expertise in the battery energy storage sector uniquely positions us to bolster Hithium’s expansion in the USA market. Through this collaborative endeavor, we aim to further the reach and impact of clean, reliable, and efficient energy solutions.”

The manufacturer is expanding its production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of this year and has already shipped 11 GWh of battery products since its founding in 2019.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, Hithium’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, and California. Hithium has shipped 11 GWh of battery capacity, 5 GWh in 2022 alone, and is expanding its current 45 GWh of production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.

About CES

Clean Energy Services (CES) was established with the aim of delivering top-notch operations and maintenance (O&M) services to the renewable energy sector. Boasting over 25 years of experience in nurturing successful energy enterprises and channeling billions of dollars into various energy projects, CES has positioned itself as a comprehensive renewable energy services firm with a core focus on Storage, Solar, and Wind energy. The firm offers an extensive array of services including construction advisory/owner’s representation, commissioning, as well as O&M services (encompassing preventive, corrective, and predictive maintenance). Additionally, CES provides augmentation, repowering, and technology-driven analytics through its Remote Operations Center, solidifying its stance as a full lifecycle service provider in the renewable energy domain.

