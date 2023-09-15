Hithium Exhibits at RE+ in Las Vegas, Launching First 5 MWh Container Product

At RE+ Hithium announced its first 5 MWh container, coming in a standard 20-foot container, ready to connect

It was the company’s first product launch outside home market

Hithium team participated at the clean energy trade show for the second time

The company’s founder and senior management also joined its American team in Las Vegas to announce a new 5 MegaWatt hours container product using the standard 20-foot container structure. It was the first time Hithium has made a major product announcement outside of its headquarters in Xiamen, China.

Achieving the 5 MWh product milestone with 46% more energy density

The more compact second generation (ESS 2.0), higher-capacity energy storage system delivers 46% higher energy density than standard systems based on 280 Ah cells. The product will come pre-installed and ready to connect, outfitted with 48 battery modules based on the manufacturer’s new 314 Ah LFP cells, each module providing 104.5 kWh capacity and designed to meet the needs of large utility scale systems. The container will also be technically compatible with most top inverter brands’ power control systems, or bidirectional inverters.

The new energy storage system also comes with Hithium’s mature multi-level, liquid-cooling technology, which keeps cell temperature variation below 3° Celsius. Intelligent thermal management enables the system to optimize battery power and reduce internal energy consumption.

Advancing production lines and capacity to meet energy transition demand

With 11 GWh of battery products already shipped since the company was founded in 2019, Hithium is expanding its production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of this year. The company has developed some of the most advanced production lines in the world, featuring a high degree of automation and intelligence based on the precise and extensive collection and evaluation of big data, in real time. This enables Hithium to guarantee product stability and consistency in multiple dimensions. The manufacturer’s expansion plans continue into the next several years, with the goal of 135 GWh production capacity by 2025.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, Hithium’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations for production, research, or sales in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, and California. Hithium has shipped 11 GWh of battery capacity, 5 GWh in 2022 alone, and is expanding its current 45 GWh of production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.

