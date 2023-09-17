Griffin, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 17, 2023) – Home Nurse Inc has announced its Structured Family Caregiving Program for primary family caregivers in Georgia. The agency is based in Griffin. The newly announced Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program is intended for individuals caring for an elderly or disabled family member at home. Eligible caregivers will receive financial compensation, professional health coaching, and other support services from Home Nurse Inc.

Home Nurse Inc Announces Georgia Structured Family Caregiving Medicaid Program



In order to meet the requirements for the new program, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and related to the person receiving their care, either biologically or through marriage as a daughter-in-law, son-in-law, or other similar relationships. Applicants must also live in the same household as their family member and cannot currently be receiving income from employment outside the home or via a home-run business. The caregiver will be eligible for financial aid from Home Nurse Inc if they perform daily tasks for their family member, including meal preparation, feeding, bathing, dressing, transportation, getting in and out of bed, movement around the house, and other living activities.

Family members will qualify for care in the SFC Program if they require assistance with the aforementioned daily activities. Additionally, they must be eligible for Georgia Medicaid and participate in the CCSP or SOURCE waiver program for the applicant to receive financial compensation. Once accepted into the SFC Program, Home Nurse Inc will provide the caregiver with coaching from a health professional, personalized care plans developed by the agency’s SFC staff, and a weekly, tax-free stipend.

About Home Nurse Inc

Since its founding in 1983, Home Nurse Inc has been committed to providing high-quality healthcare and support to families, regardless of their economic status. The agency is one of the largest and most trusted Medicaid providers in Georgia.

“At Home Nurse Inc, we aim to deliver our clients the care they need in an environment that is convenient and comfortable, which, in most cases, is the home,” says Miranda Roberson, RN and current CEO. “Our long-term commitment continues to be focused on assisting caregivers and care managers do what they do best: helping people live healthier lives.”

