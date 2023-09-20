HRC and Takaaki Nakagami Agree to Renew Contract

TOKYO, Sep 20, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) –

TOKYO, Sept 20, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced that it has reached an agreement with Takaaki Nakagami (31 years old, Chiba, Japan), currently competing in the FIM(1) Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class for the LCR Honda IDEMITSU team, to extend their contract, beginning 2024.

Nakagami begun his Moto2 class career in 2012. From 2014, he raced for IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia as part of Honda’s activities to nurture world-class riders from Asia. In 2018, the Japanese rider moved up to the premier class of MotoGP racing, and finished his debut season in 20th place overall. Now in his sixth season, Nakagami has raced 95 MotoGP class grands prix(2).

“I am very happy to announce that I will continue to race for LCR Honda IDEMITSU in the 2024 MotoGP season. After a very long and difficult period in which I could not perform as I, and my fans, expected of myself, I am very happy to be able to report that I will be continuing to race next season. The Japanese Grand Prix is coming up next weekend, and I will do my best, motivated by the fans’ cheers. I hope to finish as high up the grid as possible, and take that momentum into next season. Finally, I would like to thank Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and Honda for their continued support.”

“I am very happy to be able to continue working with Takaaki Nakagami next season in the premier MotoGP class. I would like to thank Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and many others for their support. I would like to express my gratitude to all the fans who have continued to support Nakagami and Honda this season, despite it being our toughest season ever. Honda and HRC will work together to overcome the current situation to meet the expectations of our fans as soon as possible.”

Birth date: February 9, 1992 (31 years old)

Birthplace: Chiba, Japan

2012 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 15th

2013 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 8th

2014 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 22nd

2015 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 8th

2016 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 6th

2017 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto2 class 7th

2018 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 20th

2019 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 13th

2020 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 10th

2021 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 15th

2022 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 18th

2023 FIM Grand Prix World Championship MotoGP class 17th(3)

(1) FIM: Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme

(2) As of September 10, 2023 (end of Round 12, San Marino)

(3) As of September 10, 2023 (end of Round 12, San Marino)

