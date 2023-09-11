Humacyte to Announce Top Line Data from Phase 2/3 V005 Trial in Vascular Trauma Evaluating its Human Acellular Vessel™ (HAV™) Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

Virtual Webinar to Include Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on the Potential of the HAV in Vascular Trauma Repair

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, will host a virtual webinar to announce top line data results from its Phase 2/3 V005 vascular trauma clinical trial. The V005 trial evaluated the HAV, an off-the-shelf, universally implantable bioengineered human tissue, in vascular trauma repair. The event will also feature Dr. Michael Curi (Rutgers University), who will discuss the unmet clinical need in vascular trauma, and the use of the HAV as a potential repair solution for patients and soldiers with limb- and life-threatening injuries. Dr. Curi has utilized the HAV and has participated in the V005 clinical trial.

The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Department of Defense and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. Details of the data announcement webinar are as follows:

Title: Phase 2/3 V005 Trial Top Line Data Announcement Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 AM ET Webcast: Webcast Link – Click Here

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, AV access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access for hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma also has received RMAT designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com .

Humacyte Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1-617-435-6602

[email protected]

[email protected]