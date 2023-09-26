IMUNON Releases Enterprise Video Highlighting the Company’s Mission, Vision, Values, Breakthroughs and Technologies

Provides a look at the new manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced the release of an enterprise video that highlights the company’s mission, vision, values, breakthroughs and technologies.

The video, which can be viewed on IMUNON’s newly relaunched website (www.IMUNON.com), provides an overview of the company and its mission to develop innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases. It was filmed in large part during the unveiling of IMUNON’s new current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility in the Huntsville, Alabama campus of the AlphaHudson Institute for Biotechnology. The facility is intended to enhance IMUNON’s control over the quantities and costs of manufacturing non-viral DNA-based materials used in its research and development activities. The video continues with a discussion of IMUNON’s vision for the future of immunotherapy, its values of innovation, collaboration and patient-centricity, and its recent breakthroughs in the development of DNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.

“We are proud to release our first-ever enterprise video to share our story,” said Dr. Corinne Le Goff, president and chief executive officer of IMUNON. “It provides an excellent overview of our company as well as our vision for the future of immunotherapy. We believe that this video will help to raise awareness of our work and the potential of DNA-based immunotherapy to address some of the most challenging diseases facing humanity.”

The video features interviews with several IMUNON scientists and executives who discuss the company’s technology and its potential to revolutionize the treatment of disease.

“We believe that DNA-based immunotherapy has the potential to be a game-changer in the fight against disease,” said Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer of IMUNON. “Our non-viral technology has the ability to generate powerful and durable immune responses, and we are excited to explore its many benefits with an initial focus on oncology and infectious diseases.”

The video concludes by highlighting IMUNON’s commitment to advancing the field of immunotherapy and its goal of making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.

“We are passionate about developing innovative treatments that can help patients live longer, healthier lives,” added Le Goff. “We believe that DNA-based immunotherapy has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of disease, and we are excited to continue our work to bring medicines formulated with our TheraPlas, PlaCCine, IndiPlas and FixPlas technologies to patients.”

IMUNON’s newly relaunched website provides a view of the Company’s medical technology platform and manufacturing capabilities, as well as providing updates to the Company pipeline and news and events.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across four modalities. The first modality, TheraPlasTM, is developed for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine TM is developed for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response. This technology may represent a promising platform for the development of vaccines in infectious diseases. The third modality, FixPlas TM, concerns the application of our DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines, also called tumor associated antigen cancer vaccines. The fourth modality, which is in the discovery phase, IndiPlas TM, will focus on the development of personalized cancer vaccines, or neoepitope cancer vaccines.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is conducting IND-enabling preclinical studies for the development of a COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101) and a treatment for the Lassa virus (IMNN-102). The Company has also initiated preclinical work to develop a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma: IMNN-201. We will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts:

IMUNON LHA Investor Relations Jeffrey W. Church Kim Sutton Golodetz Executive Vice President, CFO 212-838-3777 and Corporate Secretary [email protected] 609-482-2455 [email protected]

