Sherman Oaks, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2023) – Incorporated Insurance Services (IISinsurance.com), a premier insurance aggregator, is proud to announce the celebration of its 15th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of providing unparalleled service to customers in the insurance industry.

Incorporated Insurance Services Celebrates 15 Years of Exceptional Service and Dedication

Since its inception in 2008, IIS has continually redefined the insurance landscape with an innovative and customer-centric approach to auto insurance. Over the years, IIS has remained steadfast in its commitment to simplifying the insurance journey for individuals and businesses alike, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer.

“As we celebrate 15 years of service, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, partners, and dedicated team members who have played an integral role in our journey,” said George Karapetyan at IIS. “Our commitment to simplifying insurance and providing exceptional service remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers with excellence in the years to come.”

Committed to ensuring that customers receive world-class protection, IIS accesses a network of top rated providers and diligently matches customers with policies that safeguard their assets and well-being. Hence, with insurance solutions that are tailor-made, ISS’s personalized approach ensures that customers receive coverage that aligns with their specific circumstances.

Incorporated Insurance Services (IIS) continues to be a trusted partner for individuals and businesses, offering a gateway to insurance solutions that are dependable, comprehensive, and future-oriented. With a focus on customer well-being and a commitment to delivering knowledgeable risk management, IIS is poised to further strengthen its presence in the insurance marketplace.

For more information, please visit https://iisinsurance.com/

About Incorporated Insurance Services

Incorporated Insurance Services (IIS) stands as a leading insurance aggregator committed to simplifying the insurance process for customers. Offering a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions, including Auto, Home, Health, Business, and Life Insurance, IIS serves as a one-stop destination for all insurance needs. IIS is dedicated to providing personalized, future-oriented coverage while delivering a customer-centric experience characterized by respect, courtesy, and expertise.

Address: 13636 Burbank Boulevard Sherman Oaks, California 91401

Contact Info:

Name: George Karapetyan

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Incorporated Insurance Services

Address: 13636 Burbank Boulevard Sherman Oaks, California 91401

Phone: (877) 210-9514

Website: https://iisinsurance.com/

