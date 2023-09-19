Infinidat Unveils SSA Express Software to Extend All-Flash Capabilities on the InfiniBox® Hybrid Platform and Doubles Capacity of InfiniBox™ SSA II

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced two new major enhancements that enrich and expand the company’s all-flash capabilities and capacity for enterprise storage. Infinidat is launching SSA Express Software for the InfiniBox® platform, providing a fast, all-flash engine integrated into the hybrid array. SSA Express Software eliminates the need for enterprises to purchase a separate siloed flash array to support smaller applications and workloads that require high performance at low latency. Infinidat is also expanding its InfiniBox™ SSA II solution with a new model that delivers double the capacity, along with partially populated models in a scale-up architecture for greater flexibility and control.

“SSA Express Software reimagines the InfiniBox hybrid platform, ensuring that critical applications and workloads have rapid, low-latency response rates through direct access to the flash layer, while, simultaneously, reducing costs and simplifying storage management,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “With our new SSA Express Software, enterprise customers can consolidate an increased number of workloads to the InfiniBox hybrid’s flash layer than ever before, taking advantage of an even greater level of application workload alignment within our unique software-defined storage architecture. In addition, we are excited to introduce a new version of the industry acclaimed InfiniBox SSA II all-flash solution with double the usable capacity, ideal for enterprises with extensive high-performance application demands.”

“Infinidat’s strategy to integrate a new level of all-flash capabilities into their InfiniBox hybrid platform gives users the ability to add datasets to InfiniBox’s dedicated SSD layer for higher performance. It’s a brilliant move that opens up the InfiniBox hybrid to a wider range of enterprise applications and workloads,” said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, Cloud, Infrastructure and DevOps at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “SSA Express expands the value InfiniBox delivers. Infinidat is also delivering increased value by expanding its InfiniBox SSA II all-flash portfolio with not only significantly more usable capacity but also a flexible, scale-up architecture that allows enterprises to grow their storage infrastructure at a pace that works best for them at a lower cost entry point.”

Launching New Innovation: SSA Express Software

SSA Express Software, which is part of Infinidat’s InfuzeOS™ operating system, was designed for enterprise customers who require fast, low-latency application response rates for a limited number of workloads and applications. It ensures that the application and workloads access the flash layer in the InfiniBox hybrid platform. The new software enables administrators to select specific datasets, applications, and workloads to reside in the SSD layer of the InfiniBox hybrid with near 100% read cache hit rate. They get the higher performance they need when they need it.

Enabling consolidation of additional workloads and providing full-flash performance on the hybrid array with SSA Express Software reduce costs, simplify storage management, lower IT operational requirements, and deliver ease of management – all without needing to buy a small, all-flash array to augment the hybrid system.

Doubling the Capacity of the InfiniBox SSA II and SSA II Portfolio Scale-up Architecture

The new model of the InfiniBox SSA II doubles the usable capacity (TBu) to extend the top end of this all-flash array, up to 6.635PB of effective capacity in a single 42u rack. With this expansion of the SSA II solution portfolio, Infinidat now also provides a scale-up architecture with 60%, 80% and 100% populated models. Instead of the rack being completely full of SSD (solid-state drive) modules from the start, the new InfiniBox SSA II can be populated according to the requirements of the customer, who can then grow with the SSA II over time, reducing the entry price point for the award-winning InfiniBox SSA II without sacrificing performance.

The doubling of the SSA II’s capacity gives enterprises the ability to advance a greener data center with reduced enterprise power and cooling needs, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) beyond what is currently possible with existing systems. Reducing power usage per effective PB by enlarging the capacity within the same sized rack meets sustainability requirements and fulfills the promise of green IT. Increased sustainability translates into improving the return on investment (ROI).

Supporting Quotes

End User

“The SSA systems we’ve deployed in our data centers have been crucial in expediting our migration off our legacy storage hardware. Performance for the cost combined with ease of use has impressed our platform customers and our administrators alike. Our teams are looking forward to the release of SSA Express to improve our ability to validate workload performance as needs change. SSA Express will provide additional levers, which will be extremely helpful for our storage admins when working with customers to diagnose possible performance issues or provide additional seamless performance above what is already available on our standard InfiniBox deployments,” said Storage Product Leader at a Fortune 100 financial firm.

Channel Partners

“Enterprise customers wanted to get more from their InfiniBox hybrid platform. Infinidat knows this from their tight relationship with their partner community. They listened and have delivered this exciting new innovation. The SSA Express Software makes it easier for channel partners, like us, to sell the InfiniBox in the enterprise market,” said Ted Carlson, President, and founder of Marcum Technology. “It’s a very strong selling point that enterprises can confidently consolidate more workloads on InfiniBox, reducing CAPEX, OPEX, complexities, and IT operational requirements. In addition, having access to the larger capacity version and partially populated versions of the InfiniBox SSA II adds powerful tools in our toolbox as an IT solutions provider to customize storage to the needs of each enterprise. In addition, their cyber resiliency story makes sense, especially with the latest ransomware threats.”

“We are pleased to have Infinidat in our portfolio as they are always innovating, always investing in its enterprise storage solutions, and always pushing the boundaries to unleash the most value for our mutual customers. These new solutions show a different way of thinking about providing full-flash performance on the InfiniBox hybrid and enabling consolidation of additional workloads,” said Stewart Legge, Vendor Development Director at CMS Distribution. “In these days of budget constraints where customers are looking to do more for less, it’s powerful that the SSA Express removes the cost and complexity of buying a separate siloed flash array for certain applications and workloads. And the larger capacity SSA II with scale-up is perfect for reducing power usage per effective PB for a green IT approach to infrastructure.”

“Infinidat’s SSA Express Software and the larger capacity InfiniBox SSA II model with scale-up options make enterprise storage more efficient and expand a powerful set of all-flash capabilities that give enterprises more choices, capacity, and flexibility. As a member of Infinidat’s global channel partner community, we see tremendous opportunities to meet the needs and requirements of enterprises and service providers across our region with precision. With the new Infinidat solutions, we will be able to help our enterprise customers simplify storage, lower costs, drive cyber storage resilience, and ensure real-world applications performance across their data infrastructure,” said, Tsuyoshi Tominaga, General Manager of IT Infrastructure and Software Division at SCSK Corporation.

Availability

SSA Express Software will be available in Q4 2023. The new, larger InfiniBox SSA II all-flash array is now shipping, as of today (September 19th).

Additional Information

For more details, go to the following blog posts that accompany today’s announcement at the links below:

For the solution brief about the SSA Express, click here. For the datasheet about the InfiniBox SSA II, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

