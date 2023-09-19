InMoment and Contentsquare Partner to Add a Layer of Digital Experience Analysis and Visualization for Marketing and CX Teams

– Marketers and CX teams benefit from in-depth look at website and mobile app visitor behavior





SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Contentsquare, a global leader in digital experience analytics, to help businesses visualize customer’ experiences to add an additional layer of analysis and visualization for uncovering digital experience behaviors.

InMoment’s XI Platform and integrated CX approach gather data signals from everywhere and use award-winning AI-powered tools for richer analytics, and its collaboration with Contentsquare gives CX teams and marketers an in-depth look at the behavior and in-page experience for website and mobile app visitors. Using Contentsquare’s suite of advanced digital experience analytics tools and Session Replay capabilities helps teams pinpoint specific experiences that cause customer difficulty so they can take smarter actions faster to further optimize the customer experience.

“In today’s world where consumers research brands and purchase products and services digitally, our collaboration with Contentsquare and their suite of digital analytics tools combined with our text analytics and AI-powered platform is key to helping businesses make even more informed decisions across all customer touch points,” said Mehul Nagrani, Managing Director, InMoment North America. “Together with our technology and expertise, we are poised to unlock new dimensions of user experience and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

“Contentsquare’s suite of advanced digital experience analytics tools is coupled perfectly with InMoment’s, which drives business value and growth through an integrated CX approach using AI and strategic expertise to help businesses contextualize their data and prioritize their business efforts across the entire customer journey. We’re very proud and excited about this partnership!” said Gilad Zubery, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development & Partnerships at Contentsquare.

InMoment will be speaking at the Contentsquare 2023 CX Circle event on September 28, 2023, an immersive experience focused on the new era of digital experiences where CX meets innovation, transformation, and AI. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Jeff Catlin, CEO of Lexalytics, an InMoment company, discuss how brands are leveraging both direct and indirect feedback to differentiate themselves by leveraging the power of NLP and AI. He will expand on why organizations need to understand the process of creating integrated experiences by breaking down data silos to understand, and act on feedback more effectively.

The InMoment and Contentsquare partnership gives businesses the ability to understand the behaviors and issues beyond the digital experience more intelligently so they know what to act on and when and how to interact with customers.

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. A global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1.3M global customers use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com.

