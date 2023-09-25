Intact Technology Appoints Randall Fulk as Chief Financial Officer

Former Acumen Solutions Executive Will Lead Intact’s Financial Strategy to Support Continued Growth and Innovation

Fulk brings 20 years of finance, accounting, and operations leadership experience in the Information Technology (IT) consulting industry. In this role, Fulk will lead Intact’s financial strategy to support continued innovation. He joins Intact from the consulting firm CrossVue where he served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer. Prior, Fulk was CFO at Acumen Solutions for nearly 15 years where he oversaw the firm’s significant revenue growth before being acquired by Salesforce in 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Randy to Intact. Randy has a strong track record of leading teams to scale rapidly, something Intact continues to do thanks to our category defining outcome-based managed service model,” said Jesse White, CEO, Intact. “Randy’s financial leadership expertise and extensive background in high growth services firms is exciting to add to the team as we continue on our journey.”

Intact’s solution is a fixed-price, outcome-based managed service model that guarantees ESM outcomes, expediting the adoption of new technology and digital native delivery capability for federal agencies and enterprises. Intact’s combination of strategic governance, leadership in design, proven adoption approach, and agile managed services drives extraordinary results for its customers faster and more simply than anyone in the industry.

Intact President Jason Hampel said: “Randy is that unique finance leader who values happy and successful people, on our team and in our customer ecosystem, as the key drivers of growth. His alignment with our values coupled with his deep experience leading the finance function of similar businesses through exponential growth makes him a special fit here at Intact. I am thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“I am excited to be joining the Intact team. Jesse, Jason, and the rest of the leadership team have built a great company with a wonderful culture, and I am happy to be a part of it during this exciting time of growth and opportunity,” Fulk said.

Fulk holds a Bachelor of Business Administration – Accounting from the University of Mary Washington.

