Intapp launches formal partner program to foster partner growth and strengthen value for clients

New Intapp Partner Program supports development, marketing, sales, and delivery of joint solutions designed for the professional and financial services industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced the launch of a new partner program designed to enhance client success. Intapp’s solutions bring data, processes, and people together through technology that serves the unique needs of private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms.

The new partner program will expand the value that Intapp brings to clients by increasing access to trusted technology, data, and service providers to help them grow their businesses and drive innovation. Additionally, the partner program, launching with more than 100 active partners, is expected to drive new revenue opportunities for Intapp and its partners alike.

“Partnerships have long been critical to the success of our clients and company alike,” said Sebastian Hartman, Vice President of Alliances at Intapp. “We are excited to launch this new partner program to drive consistency and scale across partnerships and provide our clients with an ever-broadening portfolio of solutions within our industry cloud ecosystem.”

In recognition that partnerships vary by scope and type, Intapp’s partner program will offer a range of resources and support through the program’s four core elements:

Development – Partners are eligible for training and certification on the Intapp platform, and they can leverage its cutting-edge technology to build new solutions. The program will also offer a wide range of partner enablement and support resources.

– Partners are eligible for training and certification on the Intapp platform, and they can leverage its cutting-edge technology to build new solutions. The program will also offer a wide range of partner enablement and support resources. Co-marketing – Intapp is expanding its participation in joint marketing campaigns and industry events to promote services and solutions available through the partner ecosystem. Additionally, through an enhanced web presence and dedicated program oversight, it will be easier for clients to discover the wealth of capabilities available through the partner ecosystem.

– Intapp is expanding its participation in joint marketing campaigns and industry events to promote services and solutions available through the partner ecosystem. Additionally, through an enhanced web presence and dedicated program oversight, it will be easier for clients to discover the wealth of capabilities available through the partner ecosystem. Co-selling and co-delivery – The program is designed to help systematically scale joint go-to-market and collaborative delivery activities, including joint account mapping and planning as well as solution implementation, training, and support.

– The program is designed to help systematically scale joint go-to-market and collaborative delivery activities, including joint account mapping and planning as well as solution implementation, training, and support. Co-innovation – The partner program will facilitate more opportunities for the joint development of solutions and engagement between ecosystem participants to better solve unique industry needs.

“By expanding access to Moody’s Analytics award-winning global entity data through Intapp’s platform, the partner program creates exciting opportunities to serve the diverse and evolving needs of professional and financial services clients,” said Helen Rider, General Manager, Global Sales at Moody’s Analytics.

“As a long-standing services partner of Intapp, we see the need for its thriving ecosystem of industry-focused data, technology, and services partners firsthand, and are excited about the strong commitment of the whole company towards working with partners through Intapp’s partner program,” said Norm Mullock, Global Head of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Harbor.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,300 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

