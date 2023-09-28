IntelePeer Welcomes Marc Loney as Vice President of New Logo Sales

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading provider of AI-powered communications automation solutions, today announced the appointment of Marc Loney as Vice President, New Logo Sales. With three decades of sales and marketing experience, Loney is charged with driving the Company’s growth in the Communications Automation and AI space by acquiring new automation clients, fortifying the system-integrator ecosystem, and fostering new customer acquisitions. In the position, Loney will also oversee and manage the sales team to meet or exceed sales revenue and booking targets and will contribute to the overall profitability of IntelePeer.





“We could not be happier to have an experienced sales leader like Marc join the IntelePeer team to grow our generative AI and automation outreach,” said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi. “His record of leading multiple teams to success with maximum client satisfaction and retention will be instrumental in introducing the profitable benefits of AI. Our unique position as the sole provider capable of addressing enterprise and contact center customer interaction automation needs has expanded our reach to a market that many companies can leverage.”

As IntelePeer continues to expand its generative AI solutions, Loney will develop and execute strategic sales plans for new customer acquisition, with a focus on B2C, large mid-market, and enterprise businesses. He will also develop and execute on a strategic partner acquisition and enablement plan through system integrator and strategic partner channels. Loney’s expertise in AI, Machine Learning, CRM and marketing automation will be instrumental in identifying and implementing innovative sales strategies and tools to drive revenue growth.

“I am looking forward to introducing more industries to IntelePeer’s AI-driven, end-to-end Smart Automation,” said Loney. “It is my hope that with generative AI, we will help transform business operations, freeing companies from sluggish, legacy technologies and moving them towards the future of modern customer experiences while lowering their cost of doing business.”

Prior to joining IntelePeer, Loney held prominent roles at Genesys, including Vice President of Sales for North American Service Providers and Vice President of Global Accounts. During his tenure, he expanded the sales team and launched the Genesys Global Account program. Additionally, as Regional Vice President of Sales at SAP Ariba, Loney led the region to become the top performer in SAP’s cloud business unit. He was also Senior Director of Sales at Rubrik Inc. and Nimble Storage, where he spearheaded the company’s commercial and major accounts sales teams for the Western US market. Professionally trained in MEDDIC Sales and Challenger Selling certified, Loney earned a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Physiology from California State University, Chico.

For information about IntelePeer products and services, visit: http://www.intelepeer.ai

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps customers communicate better, faster, and smarter, through its AI-powered Communications Automation Platform. Our solutions provide customers with simple, easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone. Powering automation through AI and analytics, IntelePeer provides industry-leading time-to-value and rapid time to improved customer experiences with solutions that work seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure.

Contacts

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Wilson



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



[email protected]