InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses FSD Pharma’s Continued Development of its Exciting New Rapid Detox Drink UNBUZZD™, with Video Comments from Kevin Harrington

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FSE:0K9A), a biotechnology company building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, continues with the development of its exciting new rapid detox drink UNBUZZD™.

Today, we’re following up on our August 2nd feature video in which we discussed UNBUZZD™, a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins, and minerals to help relieve the effects of alcohol consumption, such as inebriation, and restoring normal lifestyle.

In that video, Kevin Harrington, an original “shark” on the TV hit show Shark Tank and the creator of the infomercial, introduced UNBUZZD™ and his involvement with the rapid detox drink.

Kevin has joined us again today to update us on the product and the impressive team he put together that has cumulatively generated billions of dollars of sales and value for brands and shareholders. Be sure to stay to the end of this short video, which Kevin sums up by giving the product his “whole-hearted endorsement”.

Following a product testing, John Duffy placed the following post on Facebook. “I had the pleasure of visiting our partners at the FSD Pharma (Nasdaq:HUGE) HQ in Toronto, Canada last week. On day one of my visit, I tried out samples of UNBUZZD and it is simply amazing!!! It was a tough workday, I had to get my Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) up to just under .08 (validated by a breathalyzer). I then tried UNBUZZD, within 30 minutes I started to become much more alert and focused. By the time I passed 70 minutes my BAC had dropped from just under .08 to just over .05. Later that day I participated in regular meetings and the dinner with board members and investors. I have worked in the food and beverage industry since I was in college. UNBUZZD is one of the most innovative and disruptive new products that I have seen during my career.”

According to Grandview Research, the global hangover cure products market size was estimated at US $2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030, reaching US $6.2 billion.

The company also recently reported that interim results for the first-in-human single ascending dose Phase I clinical trial for its novel drug candidate Lucid-21-302 (“Lucid-MS”), an orally-administered treatment for Multiple Sclerosis, showed the compound was well tolerated for the first 4 cohorts, with an addendum report describing the results of the fifth cohort due by the end of the month. In 2022, the Global MS treatment market was estimated at US$23 billion.

The shares are trading at US$1.40 on NASDAQ. For more information on the company’s drug candidates, please visit the company’s website, www.FSDpharma.com , or contact Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, President and Executive Co-Chairman, at 416-854-8884 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .

