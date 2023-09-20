iProov Integrates with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to Enable Identity Verification for IAM/CIAM using Proven Science-based Facial Biometrics

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iProov, the leading global provider of facial biometric solutions, today announced a new integration with Ping Identity, leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will allow joint customers to bring iProov’s patented biometrics solutions suite to the platform to enable users of DaVinci to verify digital identities in the safest and most secure way using proven science-based facial biometrics.





One of the most significant challenges with digital interactions is trust. Whether for remote transactions or remote workforce, organizations are increasingly subject to attacks from impersonators and fraudsters committing identity fraud. The challenge is to securely establish that the remote user is who they say they are when interacting digitally, whether on a personal, work, or shared device.

iProov has partnered with Ping Identity to deliver a DaVinci connector that integrates with the iProov Biometric Solution Suite to enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity as part of their IAM/CIAM solutions using proven science-based liveness detection. Liveness detection is used in biometric verification and authentication to assure that the genuine person is gaining rightful access to services. Preventing criminals or impostors from spoofing identity verification processes by using photographs, videos, masks, or generative AI-created deepfakes or face swaps.

iProov joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

iProov’s Biometric Solution Suite provides the highest levels of identity assurance at some of the world’s most risk averse organizations including the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United Kingdom Home Office, UBS Group AG, and Eurostar.

iProov’s solution suite is designed to help securely and effortlessly onboard new users and authenticate existing users; for sign-in, account recovery; as part of a passwordless or multi-factor authentication approach (MFA), and for step-up authentication.

“Many organizations across the globe are already using iProov facial biometric technology to verify the online identity of citizens, workforces and customers more securely and effortlessly than ever before,” said iProov’s Chief Product and Innovation Office, Joe Palmer. “Partnering with Ping Identity will help us to expand our reach even further and we’re delighted to be bringing this integration to PingOne DaVinci.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with iProov leverages DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

For more information on iProov’s work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About iProov



iProov provides science-based face biometric authentication solutions to governments and enterprises around the world. The company’s multi-dimensional Biometric Solutions Suite enables organizations to offer remote onboarding and authentication for secure and effortless digital and physical access. Used by organizations including the Australian Taxation Office, California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), GovTech Singapore, ING, Rabobank, UBS, UK Home Office, UK National Health Service (NHS) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) iProov biometric face verification technology provides the highest levels of identity assurance in conjunction with an unsurpassed customer experience. iProov Biometric Solutions Suite is protected by iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC) a 24/7 active threat management service. iProov was recognized as an Innovation Leader by industry analyst KuppingerCole, in the Leadership Compass, Providers of Verified Identity 2022 report. In 2023, iProov was named in Gartner’s Buyer’s Guide for Identity Proofing. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Ping Identity



At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

