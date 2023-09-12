IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 36 – 2023
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|40
|116.99
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|112
|116.98
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|20
|116.20
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,528
|117.16
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|19
|115.40
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,581
|114.98
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|227
|115.14
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|30
|115.00
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,343
|114.87
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|46
|118.65
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,554
|117.04
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|44
|119.50
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,556
|119.62
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,100
|116.75
