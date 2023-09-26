IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 38 – 2023
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|50
|125.80
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,650
|126.87
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|15
|125.50
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,585
|126.18
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|369
|126.81
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|78
|126.30
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|103
|126.93
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,150
|126.68
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|30
|124.40
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,570
|125.70
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|17
|124.10
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,583
|123.99
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,200
|125.90
Attachment