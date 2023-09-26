IQVIA Appoints Richard Staub III President of Research & Development Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced it has appointed Richard Staub III, currently senior advisor to the Chairman and CEO, as president of its Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) business unit.

Richard is a vastly experienced executive with 34 years in the life science sector and has held numerous senior executive roles across multiple contract research organizations. Richard previously served as the president of the R&DS business unit at IQVIA from 2016 to 2022. Under his exceptional leadership the R&DS business unit accelerated its growth, recorded consecutive years of record-breaking backlog, posted industry leading book to bill ratios and significantly increased R&DS revenues. During his tenure Richard oversaw the rapid expansion of IQVIA’s clinical research capabilities and, critically, he successfully led this business unit through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In his role as senior advisor to the Chairman and CEO of IQVIA, Richard worked closely with the R&DS team and was instrumental in R&DS’ continued success. He had responsibility for key customer relationships, provided leadership on critical business issues and continued to guide the overall strategic direction of the business.

Costa Panagos will be retiring from the organization after a 24-year career at IQVIA, where he held several positions including most recently the R&DS business unit leadership role since 2022. IQVIA would like to thank Costa for the contributions he has made to the R&DS organization over this period.

