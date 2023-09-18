Iron-IQ, Inc. Announces Successful Oil Field of the Future Initiative, Leveraging Amazon AWS Platform

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IOT–Iron-IQ, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-native solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its Oil Field of the Future Initiative with Vital Energy (NYSE: VTLE), leveraging Amazon’s AWS Platform. This groundbreaking collaboration has yielded significant achievements and transformative business benefits, showcasing the power and value of cloud-native technologies.





Iron-IQ provides immense value, as its cloud-native platform perfectly aligns with Vital Energy’s vision of transitioning to a comprehensive cloud-based environment across all software platforms. By harnessing Iron-IQ’s modern architecture, Vital Energy has successfully eliminated the engineering complexities typically associated with legacy on-premise systems. As a result, their operations have been streamlined, and their machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives have been accelerated, leading to substantial cost reductions and impressive time savings.

Brandon Brown, CTO of Vital Energy, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, “IRON-IQ’s modern architecture has been instrumental in our journey to become fully cloud-based. By eliminating the engineering complexities of legacy systems, we have been able to focus on our core business objectives with unmatched efficiency and effectiveness.”

“We are proud to have developed proprietary IP on the AWS platform, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to customers like Vital Energy,” said Michael Ligrani, CEO of Iron-IQ, Inc. “This successful project initiative is a testament to the immense potential of cloud-native technologies, showcasing the opportunities available to organizations embracing digital transformation.”

Iron-IQ’s modern architecture and proprietary data model offer clean and consistent data generating significant operational efficiencies and cost savings. For instance, since migrating their assets to Iron-IQ’s Patch-IQ platform, Vital’s Analytical Solutions Team, has been able to leverage the real-time data pipeline flows to eliminate false loads and enhance dynamic routing on their hauling capabilities. Additionally, the scalability of the Patch-IQ solution has enabled Vital Energy to efficiently incorporate new acquisitions, reducing the required time by 75% compared to on-premise systems.

About Iron-IQ, Inc.

Iron-IQ, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-native solutions that empower organizations to transform their operations and drive business growth. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technologies, Iron-IQ, Inc. assists businesses in migrating away from legacy SCADA systems, enabling them to leverage the power of the cloud for enhanced scalability and cost efficiencies. By combining industry expertise with the capabilities of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform, Iron-IQ, Inc. delivers transformative solutions tailored to the unique needs of each customer.

