iSpecimen Expands Provider Network to Enhance Support for Women’s Health Research

Additional Providers Increase Biospecimen Access for Researchers Focused on Cervical, Uterine and Breast Cancers, as well as Reproductive Health, Cardiovascular Disease, Autoimmune Disorders and STIs

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today that the Company has recently expanded its global provider network to help advance women’s health research. These strategic collaborations significantly expand the availability of high-quality tissue and biofluid specimens for studies on cervical, uterine and breast cancers; reproductive health; cardiovascular disease; autoimmune disorders and STIs.

Among the new providers, one partner spans five sites in Ohio, Texas and Mississippi, which will help to unlock access to specimens from approximately 640,000 patients. These specimens encompass a comprehensive range of samples, including tumor tissues, adjacent normal tissues, plasma, whole blood, bone marrow, urine, stool, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), hematopoietic stem cells, immune cells, buffy coat and serum. iSpecimen’s expanded provider network also lends crucial support for reproductive research, with a significant pool of pregnancy donors under age 35, including those in their third trimester, along with urine samples from Cepheid GeneXpert CT/NG PCR tests.

“Our ability to equip researchers with unmatched access to the vital specimens they require includes doing so for a number of important women’s health conditions, an area of research that continues to demand the industry’s attention and dedication,” said Tracy Curley, iSpecimen’s CEO. “Adding these biospecimen providers demonstrates our commitment to advancing scientific discovery in women’s health and ensuring biospecimen availability for this potentially lifesaving research.”

The iSpecimen Marketplace platform offers precise customization, allowing researchers to specify patient age, gender, race, condition, severity, blood type, treatment status, test results, outcomes, smoking status, family history and more. Comprised of over 230 providers, iSpecimen’s global biospecimen provider network offers researchers access to clinically collected samples, banked tissues, biofluids and prospective collections from diverse female populations.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

