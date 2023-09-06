Janus International Group and Extra Space to Expand Implementation of Nokē™ Smart Entry System

TEMPLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janus International Group, Inc (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (“Extra Space”), intends to expand its install base of Janus’s award-winning Nokē digital access products across more than 400 additional facilities with the Nokē Screen over the course of the next year. Janus and Extra Space have partnered to bring Nokē smart technology and digital access to approximately 700 facilities to date. Upon completion of this project, the Extra Space customer app will be integrated with the Nokē system to provide convenient, digital access with the Nokē Screen to approximately 1,110 Extra Space properties.

“We’ve been very pleased with the rollout of the Nokē system across hundreds of our facilities. Integrating Nokē’s technology into our customer mobile app has enabled us to elevate our customer experience and provide convenient digital access at hundreds of our properties,” said James Hafen, Vice President of Product, Extra Space Storage. “We are proud to further our partnership with a trusted name in the self-storage industry to continue to create the best experience possible for our customers. We are excited to work with Janus to continue to drive innovation in the self-storage industry.”

Janus’s Nokē Smart Entry system is a complete digital access solution, comprised of smart entry-access solutions as well as electronic smart locks that fit seamlessly to both roll-up and swing doors. Nokē smart locks were built and designed with self-storage owners and customers in mind. Nokē smart locks help improve the security of individual self-storage units, provide a more convenient customer access experience, and automate labor-intensive operational processes like lock checks and overlocking. Nokē Screen is the latest in the line of award-winning smart security products in the Nokē Smart Entry product line. Nokē Screen boasts a number of exciting design features, like a customizable full-graphic display screen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and an all-in-one design that combines the controller and the keypad in a single device. This system is one of many steps Janus is taking to combine its best-in-class self-storage offerings with new and innovative technologies to redefine the total self-storage experience.

“We’re very excited to continue to grow our long-standing, trusted partnership with Extra Space. For many years, Extra Space and Janus have worked together to provide a more modern, convenient, and secure experience for the self-storage industry through innovative technology,” said Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus. “Both Extra Space and Janus were pioneers in the self-storage industry and share a commitment to elevating and improving the self-storage customer experience through new technology.”

For more information about Nokē, please visit: https://www.janusintl.com/products/noke.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and seven locations internationally.

