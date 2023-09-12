JETRO to Showcase 10 Japanese Startups at Disrupt 2023 Japan Pavilion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accelerator–The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will be sponsoring the Japan Pavilion once again at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 (September 19-21) in San Francisco, as part of the J-StarX program, which aims to foster entrepreneurship in Japan. This year, JETRO will showcase 10 carefully selected Japanese startups across a variety of industries, including enterprise technology, Web3, generative AI, and more. The Japan Pavilion will be located at the Moscone West Expo Hall, Booth #PV4.









JETRO will also host a pitch session featuring all the startups on September 19th from 3:30-4:00 PM at the Pitch Showcase Stage located in the Expo Hall. In preparation for this, JETRO will conduct a bootcamp for participating startups with the support of Silicon Valley accelerator US Market Access Center (USMAC) to help the entrepreneurs hone their networking and English-language pitch abilities.

For up-to-date information, please visit: http://www.jetro.go.jp/usa/topics/disrupt2023.html

Exhibitor List:

1). bajji, Inc. https://corp-en.bajji.life/

Environmentally friendly NFT that supports CO2 reduction projects

2). Beatrust Inc. https://en.corp.beatrust.com/

Digital platform to facilitate communication and collaboration within a company

3). BoostDraft Inc. http://boostdraft.com/

AI-powered document editor that simplifies the process of reviewing legal documents

4). Final Aim, Inc. https://final-aim.com

Web3 startup that uses blockchain to provide design and manufacturing solutions

5). HARTi Inc. https://harti.tokyo

IoT device that has reinvented the photo booth for the Web3 era

6). Nostal Homes Inc. https://www.nostalhomes.com/

Online marketplace for buying and selling vacation homes from abroad

7). Qlay Technologies, Inc. http://qlay.ai/en

Generative AI tool to support product planning and development of consumer goods

8). Solafune, Inc. https://solafune.com/en

Data science competition platform that specializes in satellite and geospatial data

9). Ubiq Co., Ltd. https://ubiq-world.com/?lang=en

Created the rewardable donation platform “Charity Mall”

10). yodayoda Inc. http://yodayoda.co

Pay-for-street view map generation and sharing platform for automatic driving and other robotic applications

For more information or to schedule a meeting with one of the Japanese exhibitors, contact Will Ferguson at [email protected].

