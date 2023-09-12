JK Moving Announces a Decommissioning Program to Help Companies Looking to Downsize Space

Massive Market Changes Drive Increased Focus

“Interest rate hikes and more hybrid work options are causing big changes in the commercial real estate market. Our clients need specialized services to help them shrink their footprint or move out,” explained David Cox, President, JK Moving. “Our decommissioning program ensures that facilities executives have an experienced partner to make the process simpler and more fluid.”

In June, the U.S. office vacancy rate reached 17.1%, up 180 basis points from June 2022 with more than half of the top 25 markets above the national average, according to recent data by Commercial Edge. The report also noted rent prices decreasing in many markets. These indicators point to the growing need for decommissioning services. Decommissioning is a normal part of the lifecycle of almost all facilities, but recent shifts have dramatically increased the need for it.

Decommissioning is the process of dismantling and removing a facility or system that is no longer in use. It is a complex and multi-step process that can vary depending on the type of facility or system being decommissioned. The process can encompass a wide range of needs, from a full office move to a remodel to upgrades of furniture. Decommissioning services that JK offers include:

Asset inventories and value assessment

Furniture/equipment disassembly and removal

Hazardous waste disposal

Cable abatement

IT asset disposal

Eco-friendly asset disposal, recycling, and reuse

Space restoration and/or facility cleanup

Storage and warehousing

The program helps clients develop a decommissioning plan that fits their goals, workforce needs, and corporate culture. Companies considering downsizing should think about how space, furniture, and equipment have been used and identify where those needs are changing now. Decommissioning assets like outdated furniture and having a plan for effectively managing electronic waste are important factors that can affect the bottom line. JK’s program emphasizes decommissioning that balances sustainability since it can soften the financial and environmental impacts.

For more than 40 years, JK Moving Services – the largest independently owned and operated moving company in North America – has provided local, long distance, and global relocation services to a variety of commercial, residential, and government clients. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia and voted Independent Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Association, the company maintains a full-time, professionally trained staff of relocation and move management experts committed to providing the highest level of customer care. www.JKMoving.com

