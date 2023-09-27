JSCAPE By Redwood Further Fulfills “Any Environment” Commitment With New MFTaaS Offering And Built-In ETL Tooling

Newly released SaaS version of JSCAPE’s popular MFT solution offers industry-leading security and flexibility without the burden of managing an on-prem MFT environment, plus an additional version with data transformation capabilities.

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JSCAPE by Redwood expands its offerings with the release of JSCAPE managed-file-transfer-as-a-service (MFTaaS), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) version of JSCAPE’s popular managed file transfer (MFT) solution. JSCAPE now gives file transfer customers more choice in how they want to deploy their managed file transfer solution – on-premises, private cloud, a hybrid environment and SaaS – all with JSCAPE’s industry-recognized security and flexibility.

JSCAPE MFTaaS has the same user interface as the on-premises version, with streamlined server provisioning, automatic software and security updates and Redwood’s renowned proactive application monitoring and 24/7 support.

“Redwood was the first in the market to offer a SaaS solution for workload automation with RunMyJobs, so offering our customers a SaaS solution for managed file transfer with JSCAPE was a natural next step,” said Max Schultz, General Manager of File Transfer Business at Redwood. “As businesses continue to optimize and modernize their tech stack, JSCAPE MFTaaS frees up time and resources by eliminating on-premises infrastructure and leaving security, server management, troubleshooting and software updates to Redwood’s experts. And for businesses looking to achieve true end-to-end process automation, it’s now even easier with seamless integration between JSCAPE MFT and RunMyJobs workload automation (WLA).”

JSCAPE also released its initial built-in extract-transform-load (ETL) file transformation tool with functionality to extract, transform and load data using common data formats: database, JSON, XML and CSV. With no coding or scripting skills or third-party apps necessary, JSCAPE customers get a single pane of glass visibility into file transfer automation processes.

“Leveraging the insights gained as a leader in workload automation, it’s clear our customers want a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all of their file automation processes, and that includes being able to transform electronic data interchange (EDI) file formats. This new built-in functionality delivers on that need in an easy, simple-to-use way,” Schultz said.

About JSCAPE

JSCAPE is a leading provider of platform-independent managed file transfer solutions for on-premise, SaaS, cloud and hybrid cloud environments. Since 1999, JSCAPE has serviced the enterprise file transfer needs of over 1,000 organizations in 57 countries worldwide across a wide variety of industry verticals including healthcare, finance and government.

JSCAPE MFT Server is a platform-independent managed file transfer solution that centralizes all of your file transfer processes into a single application providing automation, security, reliability and visibility. MFT Server supports all major file transfer protocols including AS2, OFTP2, FTP/S, SFTP and HTTP/S, as well as file transfer services of all major cloud providers. Learn more at jscape.com .

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server – in the cloud or on premise – with confidence and control. Redwood’s global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software.

www.redwood.com

