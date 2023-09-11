Justera Health Launches Health and Wellness Retail Stores

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2023) – Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) (“Justera” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the opening of its two health and wellness retail locations in Greater Vancouver Area, British Columbia. The first store, located at 3722 Hastings Street has officially opened its doors to the public on September 4, 2023, while the second store located at 1219-4500 Kingsway is scheduled to open on or about September 22, 2023.

With a diverse selection of over 200 products and featuring more than 35 brands in the health, wellness, and natural beauty industry, including popular beauty and skincare brands, Justera Health Product stores aim to consistently deliver the finest products the wellness market has to offer, all curated with a dedication to quality and ensuring customer satisfaction.

The Company is dedicated to enhancing the overall shopping experience for its customers and bringing value to its shareholders from this new venture. The Company has placed a strong emphasis on sales and marketing initiatives to ensure the profitability of both stores.

Additionally, the Company’s plan is to operate these new stores to successful heights and expand its product selection even further based on market trends, competition, and customer preferences. The Company’s development team plans to work closely with sourcing partners to identify popular products and bring them to both stores, ensuring that customers have access to the latest products in the wellness industry.

Visit one of the Burnaby retail locations below and discover the world of wellness, supplements, and beauty products that Justera Health Products has to offer.

3722 Hastings Street, British Columbia

1219-4500 Kingsway, British Columbia (Coming Soon)

“Management is thrilled to bring this new venture into the market and bring improved profitability and value to shareholders. We are especially proud to expand our portfolio and open two new retail stores in Burnaby, British Columbia! Our mission has always been to offer high-quality health, wellness, and beauty products to our customers, and we are excited to bring our expertise to the local community. We invite everyone to visit our new stores and experience the best in health, holistic, and natural beauty solutions,” said Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Justera Health Product

Justera Health Product proudly operates two retail establishments in Burnaby, British Columbia, where it provides an extensive array of offerings within the health, holistic, and natural beauty sectors. Their selection includes wellness products, supplements, Korean beauty, cosmetics, and natural skincare solutions, all curated with dedication to quality and ensuring customer satisfaction.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, and strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver that sell the Naturevan brand, as well as a carefully curated range of offerings from other companies within the wellness and holistic industry. Justera’s mission is to enhance Canadian’s overall well-being with diverse solutions.

For additional information on Justera and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.justerahealth.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204

Email: [email protected]

Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 203

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the future development of Justera’s business. Forward-Looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-Looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of Justera could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Justera operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to Justera’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Justera. Management of Justera believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents Justera’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. Justera disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180094