Katipult Launches DealFlow Central For Institutional Investors

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2023) – Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) (“Katipult” or the “Corporation”), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce the release of its latest groundbreaking product – Dealflow Central. This innovative solution heralds a new era in the institutional investor landscape, streamlining workflows with cutting-edge automation and redefines the institutional investor experience for efficiency, transparency, and connectivity.

Dealflow Central introduces modern, frictionless interactions between institutional investors and the investment dealer community by providing a secure cloud-based platform to connect deal participants in real-time and facilitate their investment participation from anywhere, anytime. From seamless distribution of offering documents to instant communication of allocations and sub-allocations to investors, Dealflow Central optimizes every facet of the institutional investment journey.

“DealFlow Central represents a significant shift for the industry towards modernizing industry practices, reducing reliance on manual processes, and empowering institutions to allocate their capital more efficiently,” said Katipult CEO Gord Breese.

“We are committed to pioneering innovation within the capital markets, and DealFlow Central is another milestone towards our longer-term product vision of establishing a fully connected industry network. We will continue to expand its capabilities to meet the needs of our customers,” added Breese.

With the launch of Dealflow Central, Katipult takes a substantial stride towards transforming investor engagement and propelling the industry towards a more connected and streamlined future. This pivotal product release also positions Katipult closer to the realization of its DealFlow Mesh vision, which aims to establish comprehensive industry connectivity for open and efficient capital deal flow across all market participants.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry-leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solution and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model and localization requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this release, including statements regarding the launch of DealFlow Central and the expected launch of DealFlow Mesh network and its capabilities, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation’s business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, including timing of the launch of DealFlow Central and DealFlow Mesh network and the anticipated capabilities of DealFlow Mesh network. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, failure to manage growth and product implementation successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud-based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation’s pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation’s solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

