KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Reserves at Valencia Crossing, a new community of single-story homes situated in a highly desirable Tucson location. The new homes at Reserves at Valencia Crossing are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two baths.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Additionally, KB Home’s Tucson division was named the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association’s (SAHBA) 2022 Production Builder of the Year.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers spacious, new, single-story homes located in a prime Tucson neighborhood that live bigger for less,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “Homeowners will appreciate living minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Tucson as well as the close proximity to family friendly venues and outdoor recreation like the nationally recognized Tucson Loop, Kino Sports Complex, Pima Air & Space Museum and Reid Park Zoo. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification. Additionally, every new home built at Reserves at Valencia Crossing is planned to be WaterSense® labeled, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) highest standard for water efficiency and performance.

Reserves at Valencia Crossing’s location is less than 10 miles away from downtown Tucson and offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Situated just off Interstate 10 on East Valencia Drive, the community provides easy access to the Tucson International Airport as well as the area’s major employers, including Raytheon, UA Tech Park, and Amazon and HomeGoods® distribution centers. Reserves at Valencia Crossing is also close to shopping and dining at the Marketplace at the Bridges and family friendly venues and outdoor recreation, including the nationally recognized Tucson Loop, Kino Sports Complex, Pima Air & Space Museum and Reid Park Zoo.

Reserves at Valencia Crossing sales office and model home are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $270,000s.

