KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Terracina, Its Newest Master Plan in Popular Lake Elsinore, California

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest master-planned community, Terracina in Lake Elsinore, California. The new homes at Carrera and Villa Real at Terracina showcase 12 floorplans, each designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. KB Home’s one- and two-story homes at Carrera offer up to five bedrooms and three baths, while the one- and two-story homes at Villa Real feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate the planned family friendly community amenities, including a park with picnic areas, open space, walking paths, sports fields, a children’s playground and basketball court.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in Southern California spacious new homes in our beautiful, new, master plan that live bigger for less,” said Erick Montano, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Homeowners will appreciate Terracina’s planned, family friendly amenities as well as its proximity to schools and popular outdoor recreation at Lake Elsinore. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, our homes are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Carrera and Villa Real at Terracina are situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off Nichols Road at Terra Cotta Road and Terracina Lane, the new communities are just minutes away from Interstate 15 and Highway 74, providing access to Riverside and Orange County’s major employment centers and international airports. The master plan is close to shopping and dining at Lake Elsinore Marketplace, Costco® and Lowe’s® as well as several parks, including Alberhill Ranch and McVickers Ranch Park. Residents will also enjoy the proximity to outdoor recreation, including hiking at Los Pinos Peak Long Canyon and San Juan Trail, and boating, fishing and other water sports at Lake Elsinore.

The Carrera and Villa Real at Terracina sales offices and six model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $540,000s and $550,000s, respectively.

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first national builder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR® certified homes, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and KB Home has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

