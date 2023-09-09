KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for Banner Corporation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On June 21, 2023, KBRA affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term debt rating of K2 for Walla Walla, Washington-based Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR or “the company”). In addition, KBRA affirmed the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the company’s principal subsidiary, Banner Bank. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.


To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Brian Ropp, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3244

[email protected]

Jason Szelc, Senior Director
+1 301-969-3174

[email protected]

Business Development Contact

Justin Fuller, Senior Director
+1 312-680-4163

[email protected]

