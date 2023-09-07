KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On June 20, 2023, KBRA affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, the preferred stock rating of BB+, and the short-term debt rating of K3 for Hauppauge, New York-based Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (“Dime” or “the company”). In addition, KBRA affirmed the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for lead subsidiary, Dime Community Bank. The Outlook for all long-term ratings was revised to Stable from Positive.





