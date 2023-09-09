KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On August 18, 2023, KBRA affirmed the issuer rating of BBB- for Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC (PNMAC). The Outlook for the rating is Stable. PNMAC is a principal subsidiary of publicly traded PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI).





