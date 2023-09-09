KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On August 18, 2023, KBRA affirmed the issuer rating of BBB- for Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC (PNMAC). The Outlook for the rating is Stable. PNMAC is a principal subsidiary of publicly traded PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI).


To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Shannon Servaes, CFA, CPA, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3247 [email protected]

Ian Jaffe, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-3302 [email protected]

Business Development


Justin Fuller, Senior Director
+1 312-680-4163 [email protected]

