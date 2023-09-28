KOCOWA+ Leverages Advanced Natural Language Search Technology To Become A Game-Changer In Streaming Entertainment Discovery

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KOCOWA+, the premier destination for Korean entertainment in the Americas, is launching a groundbreaking AI-driven search feature designed to revolutionize how users engage with their content. KOCOWA+’s game-changing use of KeyTalk AI technology promises to reshape the entertainment landscape by giving viewers unprecedented intuitive, personalized, and engaging content recommendations.





KOCOWA+ – A Trailblazer in AI-Driven Entertainment Discovery

KOCOWA+ has always been committed to maintaining its status as the ultimate destination for Korean entertainment. In a bold move, KOCOWA+ has embraced AI technology to optimize its metadata and broaden its reach, making it more efficient in delivering search results that deliver precisely what consumers desire across multiple languages and platforms. This leap into AI aims to help audiences across the globe find the Korean content they crave based on thousands of intuitive, multi-language, and context-aware metadata touchpoints.

“KOCOWA+ is taking a giant step forward in providing our audience with a deeply personalized entertainment experience. We’re moving beyond basic recommendations and are excited to offer our users a level of engagement and discovery that goes far beyond the ordinary,” said KunHee Park, CEO at KOCOWA+.

KOCOWA+’s AI-Driven Data Transformation

KOCOWA+ leads the industry as the first platform with AI-driven data transformation, enhancing viewer experiences across multiple touchpoints and languages. This move strengthens KOCOWA+’s strong technology backbone, which already enables KOCOWA+ to translate new K-Dramas, K-Pop performances, and other shows into three (soon to be five) languages within hours of their original airings in Seoul and make them available across the globe for consumption.

Setting KOCOWA+ Apart

This new feature marks a significant milestone in all content streaming and K-pop, Drama, Variety, and Movies, opening a realm of exploration and discovery for fans. KOCOWA+ has partnered with KeyTalk AI, innovators at the forefront of prompt engineering and AI transformation solutions, like the Mycelebs Star App, Maimovie, and Glamai.

Unlocking the Power of AI

Leveraging KeyTalk AI’s platform, Mycelebs Star, a deep entertainment search source, users can now search differently. Instead of seeking “shows like Running Man,” they can describe their preferences in natural language, leading to more delightful discoveries. This innovative approach enhances the user experience, allowing for more meaningful content exploration.

KOCOWA+ is poised to reshape the entertainment discovery landscape, making it more personalized, engaging, and accessible than ever before, just in time for viewers to discover their new fall lineup and visit some of their new classic horror movies like Train to Busan and The Wailing just in time for Halloween!

For more information about KOCOWA+ and their KeyTalk AI’s Mycelebs Star app integration, please visit https://www.kocowa.com/.

About wA and KOCOWA+:

wA is a global joint company between wavve, SK Square Americas, and the top Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC, & SBS. wA launched KOCOWA+, a subscription video streaming platform in the Americas, in 2017, with primary audiences in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. KOCOWA+ provides a robust lineup of over 25,000 hours of Korean Dramas, Movies, Reality, and K-Pop content in multiple languages on its direct platform. For more information, please visit www.kocowa.com.

For information on KOCOWA+, please visit www.kocowa.com. For media needs, please contact Susan von Seggern at [email protected] or 213-840-0077.

