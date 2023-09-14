Kontent.ai Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Mark Ruddock

New leadership brings global expertise to the fast-growing CMS organization

New York, New York and Brno, Czech Republic–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – Kontent.ai, whose mission is to help the world’s leading organizations deliver an unparalleled return on their content, today announced that Mark Ruddock has joined the organization as CEO. Ruddock, an internationally experienced leader, will expand Kontent.ai’s global presence and accelerate its AI-powered product offering to meet the strategic content needs of the most recognizable brands.

“The rise of generative AI has fundamentally changed the content management industry and will power exciting new ways companies can generate a return on their content,” said Ruddock. “With Kontent.ai’s native AI foundation, we are poised to lead that transformation. I’m excited to be part of this team as the talent and innovation across this organization is astounding. I look forward to unveiling the groundbreaking new technologies we have been working on.”

“Innovation and customer-centricity are at the heart of Kontent.ai, and Mark will continue to foster that at scale,” said Petr Palas, founder and board member, Kontent.ai. “We are thrilled to take this next step in our journey with his leadership and to help our customers solve the complexities of modern content management.”

Prior to Kontent.ai, Ruddock held numerous CEO and board positions in VC backed, scale stage companies across the world. He has successfully executed several exits in the SaaS, Mobile, and FinTech industries.

About Kontent.ai

Kontent.ai is the headless CMS that enables organizations to achieve unparalleled return on their content. In the Kontent.ai platform, control over content underpins all operations and workflows. Content creators, enabled by native AI skills, collaborate in real time, making it easier to land on the best ideas, reduce bottlenecks, and maximize the impact of everything that’s created while maximizing content velocity. Kontent.ai is an incredibly adaptable API-first cloud-native solution, so developers can use their favorite technologies, languages, and frameworks to deliver seamless experiences that look and feel great on any channel.

With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Brno, and Sydney, Kontent.ai supports global customers including Zurich Insurance, Cadbury, and Oxford University. Kontent.ai is a Microsoft partner and MACH Alliance member, recognized by both Gartner and Forrester. Visit kontent.ai to learn more about how we empower leading organizations.

