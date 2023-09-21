Land Avion, a well-established property acquisition firm, has announced an expansion of its cash-for-land offering to San Antonio, Texas.

Las Cruces, New Mexico–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2023) – Land Avion has recently increased access to its cash purchase program, which is now available for vacant land owners in and around San Antonio. Owners of unwanted property can now submit details via the firm’s website, with all-inclusive cash offers being returned in 24 hours or less.

Land Avion Announces Cash Purchase Program for Vacant Rural Land in San Antonio

The recent move follows Land Avion’s successful introduction in several other southeastern and southwestern states, including Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, and Arizona. The firm is interested in property in any condition, and while many of its purchases involve land in rural or undeveloped areas, offers are also extended for commercial-use and residential-use lots.

As part of the expansion, San Antonio land owners will also have access to Land Avion’s streamlined processes, which can allow for closure to occur in as little as 30 days. Vacant land is more limited in terms of potential buyers when compared to houses, and can therefore take several months or years to sell through traditional channels.

As with other states, Land Avion’s offers in San Antonio will be based on current market rates, and the firm researches county data, recent sales, and comparable properties prior to determining a purchase price. As vacant property can often take longer to sell, owners in need of a fast sale may be forced to accept a disproportionally low offer, something that Land Avion’s program is designed to avoid.

Along with up-to-date valuations, Land Avion states that its new San Antonio service will include any associated closing costs, and offers will not attract any other fees or commissions. While real estate firms rely on commissions as a source of income, Land Avion often develops vacant land for resale, and can therefore omit the requirement to impose such charges.

The recent update also applies to landowners in a variety of financial situations. Land Avion states that it has previously worked with clients who were behind on taxes, avoiding foreclosure, or going through divorce proceedings, and the company intends to continue this policy with its San Antonio program.

The processes employed in the new San Antonio service are based on almost 30 years of experience in private property acquisition. First formed in New Mexico, Land Avion has been in operation since the 1990s, and the firm states that its recent expansion is a testament to the fair and transparent nature of its services.

