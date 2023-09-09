Leading Capital Markets Advisory ARX Sponsors Israel’s 2023 Investor Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARX Advisory LTD, a leading data-backed capital markets advisory, proudly announces its sponsorship of Israel’s 2023 Investor Conference, scheduled for September 12, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Azrieli.

This premier event aims to bring together Israel’s elite investor community, facilitating invaluable networking opportunities, brainstorming sessions, and showcasing the nation’s emerging companies in the local stock market. ARX, with its unwavering commitment to financial innovation and growth, recognizes the pivotal role such events play in strengthening the nation’s economic fabric.

ARX Co-Founder Rotem Gantz remarked, “Our recent endeavors in expanding our footprint in the Israeli Markets emphasize our dedication to the local capital markets and Israel’s economy as a whole. The sponsorship of Israel’s 2023 Investor Conference is a testament to our vision and our aspiration to collaborate with the brightest in the sector.”

For those deeply invested or interested in the local market, this conference promises a wealth of insights and connections. Given the exclusivity of the event with limited registration slots, participants can anticipate a conducive environment for in-depth discussions and collaborations.

Register for the conference here: https://tickchak.co.il/47758

About ARX:

ARX Advisory is a globally operating capital markets advisory firm working with diverse companies to enable data-driven decision-making and growth. Based in Israel, ARX has developed expertise and unique methodologies for consulting capital markets facing companies on the challenges of navigating the public-market waters and seeks to enable their sustainable growth using advanced data and AI powered tools it has developed alongside foundational corporate advisory and narrative formation services. For more information about ARX Advisory and its services, please visit www.arxadvisory.com.

Contacts

[email protected]

www.arxadvisory.com

Jonathan Newman (ARX PR Department)