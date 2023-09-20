Ledger Live Welcomes Coreum: A New Era of Cross-Chain Programmable Assets

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2023) – Coreum has reached a pivotal juncture in ‘Smart Token‘ technology with its newly announced partnership with Ledger. This collaboration allows users to adeptly manage Coreum assets from the security of their hardware wallets and interact with Ledger Live’s ecosystem of applications.

Designed as a bonded proof-of-stake blockchain, Coreum is tailored for the future of decentralized applications, blending features like modularity, WASM Smart Contracts, and IBC interoperability. With a bedrock of trust and innovation, the partnership between Ledger and Coreum signals a transformative shift in blockchain solutions for developers and institutions.

Coreum’s ‘Smart Token Technology’ empowers developers with capabilities akin to advanced smart contracts right from the token’s architecture. It’s a pioneering approach that offers unparalleled on-chain token operations, from unique Soulbound Tokens to ISO20022-compliant Tokenized Securities, all while boasting unmatched reliability, agility, and speed.

“Integration with Ledger amplifies Coreum’s infrastructure, optimizing protocol-level interactions for developers. Furthermore, it grants both retail and institutional participants an advanced mechanism to manage private keys securely via Ledger’s hardware. This move marks a significant leap in the realm of fortified, user-centric cryptographic asset management.” –Reza Bashash, the Technical Lead at Coreum.

Simultaneously, Coreum has integrated the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, reinforcing its stature as a trailblazer in programmable currency within the Cosmos ecosystem of purpose-built chains.

Cross-chain operations are crucial for Coreum’s innovative and customizable decentralized applications; synergizing seamlessly with Ledger’s chain-agnostic self-custody solutions for both enterprises and individuals.

About Ledger Live

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER’s products include Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.

About Coreum

Coreum is a 3rd-generation layer-1 enterprise-grade blockchain built to serve as a core infrastructure for decentralized applications with ISO20022 compatibility, IBC interoperability, and novel Smart Tokens. Offering up to 7,000 TPS, it guarantees elevated throughput, cost-effective fees, and unparalleled scalability. WASM-based smart contracts enable diverse use cases, while the low-latency, PoS network propels rapid, secure, and modular applications, expediting decentralized tech adoption in large-scale organizations.

Contact

[email protected]

Favio Velarde

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181267