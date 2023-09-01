Leeward Renewable Energy Operations Announces the Posting of Q2 2023 Financial Results and September 11 Investor Call

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC (“LREO”) today announced that it has posted to its secure investor relations site key operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2023.





An investor call will be held on September 11th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CST. Investors who hold LREO’s 4.250% Senior Notes due in 2029, prospective investors, broker-dealers, and securities analysts, are invited to join the investor call. Details to access the investor call have been posted to LREO’s secure investor relations site.

For information on how to access the site, visit https://www.leewardenergy.com/request-access/ or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC

LREO is wholly owned by Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 26 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,700 megawatts of generating capacity. LRE is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction, spanning over 100 projects. LRE is committed to providing long-term, sustainable energy solutions across all its projects that benefit its community partners while protecting and enhancing the environment. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$124.2 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

