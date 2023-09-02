LifeScience Logistics’ Lakeland Facility Becomes Vital Hub for Hurricane Disaster Relief Operations in Florida

Healthcare warehousing leader leverages 98,280 SF Lakeland, FL facility to rapidly stage emergency response command center supporting the State of Florida’s Hurricane Idalia response





LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week, a Lakeland, FL warehouse facility operated by LifeScience Logistics emerged as a crucial staging and dispatch center for Hurricane disaster relief efforts in Florida. The effort began the morning of August 28, 2023, following a 11:00am request from ACHA (Agency for Health Care Administration Care) to support the Florida Department of Health and Emergency Preparedness Division to host an emergency response center ahead of the impending Hurricane Idalia landfall. Ed Harris, Operations Contract Manager at LSL’s Lakeland, FL facility and his team, immediately began site preparations to receive personnel and equipment and within 3 hours, LSL had a strike team of members from their Amsterdam, NY State stockpile enroute to Florida to add additional support for the LSL local team’s efforts transforming its facility to accommodate more than 250 disaster responders.

Thomas DiBernardo, coordinator of Florida CARES (Bureau of Emergency Medical Oversight) and his team arrived at the facility on the afternoon of August 28th. Within 12 hours, LSL hosted approximately 130 ambulance rescue vehicles, plus support and supply vehicles, and a command center managing ambulances from across Florida and neighboring states. Each ambulance was equipped with a two-person crew and dispatched as needed to support evacuation and relief efforts.

“As the hurricane approached, and viewing the nationwide news coverage, it was intensely rewarding to know that LifeScience Logistics participated in a small way to the successful operations and missions conducted with care and pride by the State of Florida to help those in need,” Ed Harris, Operations Contract Manager at LSL’s Lakeland, FL facility said.

Inside the facility, approximately 175 cots were set up for the Florida response crew, and a command center was established in a conference room. There was also a designated storage area for the personal supplies of the Florida support crew, as well as pallets of MRE-style food, bottled water, and cots and bedding.

Outside, parking was arranged for medical vehicles and provisions for diesel fuel trucks. LSL’s dedicated team provided round-the-clock support, with additional members from across the United States site arriving on Tuesday for overnight coverage.

Tuesday’s activities included the ongoing arrival and departure of ambulance teams engaged in patient relocation efforts from Florida’s West Coast. Approximately 20 additional patient transport sprinter vans arrived on-site, along with showers and outdoor bathrooms. The Florida team reported the successful completion of 90 patient transport missions.

“We were happy to travel to support the effort. The responders on the ground were grateful for somewhere to stay and were amazed our company would bring people in from another state. They were extremely appreciative of professionalism and round the clock support.” Justin Jankowski, LSL Operations Manager for Amsterdam, NY.

The last of the support crews pulled out on August 30, as the storm waned. LSL worked in close coordination with state emergency management teams to provide vital support and resources during this challenging time.

