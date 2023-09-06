Lightning Step Names Healthcare IT Veteran Brent Michael as New CEO

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightning Step, a leading provider of all-in-one CRM, EMR, and RCM solutions for behavioral health and addiction treatment centers, today announced it has appointed Brent Michael as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).





With over three decades of experience in healthcare services and information technology (HCIT), Mr. Michael will help drive Lightning Step’s future growth, innovation, and customer experience.

“Brent brings a long track record of cultivating high performing healthcare IT SaaS organizations, empowering clinicians with the necessary tools needed to concentrate on their primary focus; enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life. This is core to our mission at Lightning Step, and as such we are excited to welcome Brent to the Lightning Step family,” said Kirk Monroe, Co-Founder of Lightning Step. “His extensive experience, coupled with his industry background, uniquely position him to lead the company into its next phase of expansion. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further strengthen Lightning Step’s position as a leader in the behavioral health technology sector.”

Prior to joining Lightning Step, Mr. Michael served as President for EverCommerce/EverHealth’s EMR and RCM SaaS companies, playing a pivotal role in driving robust growth across the entire portfolio. Before that, he held the role of CEO at Eye Care Leaders, a leading SaaS provider for EMR, Practice Management (PM) and RCM in the eye care domain. Mr. Michael also has held leadership positions at several leading global healthcare organizations, including CareFusion and GE Healthcare. He has a proven track record of successfully scaling healthcare technology companies through process adoption, product innovation and a customer first approach. His strategic insights and ability to navigate complex regulatory environments will be valuable assets in his new role.

“I am honored and excited to be part of an incredibly dedicated Lightning Step team, and I am deeply passionate about driving the organization’s mission forward,” said Mr. Michael. “With the support of Gallant Capital Partners and their proprietary value creation framework (OTX), coupled with the exceptional industry experience of the Lightning Step team, I am confident that together we can significantly expand Lightning Step’s all-in-one platform throughout the behavioral health sector. We are committed to bringing new solutions and innovation to our clinician partners who have trusted Lightning Step to provide an integrated ecosystem that gives them the ability to best impact a patient’s successful journey to recovery.”

About Lightning Step

With over 100 years of collective experience as former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, Lightning Step offers an all-in-one CRM, EMR, and RCM platform for behavioral health and addiction treatment centers. The platform helps improve interdepartmental workflow, operational efficiencies, and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.lightningstep.com.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy that prioritizes partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. Gallant partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit: www.gallantcapital.com.

