Marrying Innovation and Sustainability: Eviosys Launches Revolutionary Metal Closure ‘Horizon’ Enabling Brands to Adopt Mono-Material Packaging

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACN Newswire / September 21, 2023 / The first of its kind, Horizon has the potential to make plastic overcaps a relic of the past. The new shallow metal overcaps are infinitely recyclable and ultra-lightweight, meaning fewer raw materials are needed, benefiting the environment. Horizon will provide a visually appealing and sustainable product whilst maintaining optimal product protection for dry storage cupboard essentials. Fully customisable, Horizon brings any dry product packed in metal cans a seamless look and feel and tins become easily stackable for maximum efficiency, creating more space in consumers’ homes.



According to Greenpeace1, The British Plastics Federation estimates that 46% of the UK’s plastic waste is incinerated, 19% is exported, and 17% ends up in landfill. Through Horizon, Eviosys is facilitating the removal of environmentally harmful single-use plastic, replacing it with 100% recyclable fully metal packaging.

In a recent consumer survey* by Eviosys, 81% of Europeans said they care about the environment, with 74% considering metal packaging more sustainable than plastic, yet this isn’t being reflected on supermarket shelves.

According to the Environmental Investigation Agency and Greenpeace2, total plastic packaging used by the UK’s biggest supermarkets rose from an estimated 886,000 tonnes in 2017 to 903,000 tonnes in 2018. With Horizon, Eviosys offers brands a product that will satisfy the growing environmentally conscious mindsets of end consumers.

Olivier Aubry, Chief Commercial Officer, at Eviosys said:

“Horizon is the latest example of Eviosys leading the packaging sector with action, not just rhetoric. Our continuous drive to create sustainable packaging solutions through innovation is providing our customers with cheaper, more effective and sustainable products.”

Horizon builds on Eviosys’ ambitious ESG program, Preserve Together, using innovation to drive progress and sustainability in the sector.

Eviosys will be exhibiting Horizon alongside a wider range of products at Stand G30 at this year’s London Packaging Week. Visit the stand to find out more.

*Survey commissioned by Eviosys and conducted by Focaldata in September 2022. Samples consisted of 500 participants from each of UK, France, Germany and Spain, making up a Europe-wide sample of 2,000 participants.

About Eviosys:

Eviosys is a leading global supplier of metal packaging, producing food cans and ends, aerosol cans, metal closures and promotional packaging to preserve the products of hundreds of consumer brands.

Eviosys has the largest manufacturing footprint in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with 6,600 employees in 44 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries in the region. In 2021, it generated €2.1 billion in revenue. Eviosys is a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP.

For more information, visit www.eviosys.com.

